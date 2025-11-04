Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns ₹25 cr

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 5: With Baahubali: The Epic, which debuted in theatres on October 31 and starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, director S.S. Rajamouli made a comeback to the big screen.

The movie started with a lot of anticipation and a good weekend, but as the first Monday arrived, box office collection fell sharply, which is now common even for major movies.

In order to continue building on the legacy of this epic drama, the film ends with a teaser for a new animated movie called Baahubali: The Eternal War, which is rumoured to have been produced on an budget of Rs 120 crore.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection On its first Monday, Baahubali: The Epic earned an estimated ₹1.35 crore net in India, bringing its total domestic box office collection to ₹25.7 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk. With ₹1.15 crore from Thursday's premieres alone and ₹9.65 crore on Friday, the movie enjoyed a strong start. The movie earned ₹7.25 crore and ₹6.3 crore throughout the course of the weekend. ALSO READ: King first look: SRK's salt-and-pepper avatar sparks Brad Pitt comparison It brought in ₹24.35 crore in India and ₹39.75 crore globally on its first weekend of release. Although a drop is common, it is unclear if the movie will hold up throughout the week because it is a weekday. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) brought in ₹650 crore globally during its first run, whereas Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) brought in ₹1788.06 crore.

Baahubali: The Epic' box office 'occupancy' • Day 1: With an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 63%, the movie got off to a strong start, especially in the Telugu-speaking areas. In Hyderabad, night shows were so well-liked that they were almost 70% occupied. • Day 2: The Telugu market continued to have a high overall occupancy rate of 53.04%; however, the Tamil version recorded approximately 40.43% and the Hindi version had a lower overall occupancy rate of 14.90%. • Day 3: With an overall occupancy rate of 50.50% in all languages, the movie maintained high interest over the weekend, suggesting that viewers were still stuck.

• Day 4: Occupancy dropped significantly, as was to be expected on a weekday. Overall, there was about 15.35% Telugu occupancy, 8.27% Hindi occupancy, and 22.37% Tamil occupancy. • Ongoing Day 5: Early screenings indicate a further drop to an overall Telugu occupancy of 11.60% and an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.83%. About the Baahubali: The Epic The favourite project of producer Sobhu Yarlagadda and filmmaker Rajamouli is Baahubali: The Epic. Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah Bhatia as Avantika, Prabhas as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Sathyaraj as Kattappa, and Nassar as Bijjaladeva are among the cast members of the movie.