Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore to the protective mother in Wild at Heart", has died at 89.
Ladd's death was announced on Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side.
Dern, who called Ladd her amazing hero and profound gift of a mother", did not immediately cite a cause of death.
She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artiste and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created, Dern wrote.
We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.
A gifted comic and dramatic performer, Ladd had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film performer in Martin Scorsese's 1974 release Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore".
She earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for her turn as the acerbic, straight-talking Flo, and went on to appear in dozens of movies over the following decades.
Her many credits included Chinatown", Primary Colors and two other movies for which she received best supporting nods, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app