Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore to the protective mother in Wild at Heart", has died at 89.

Ladd's death was announced on Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side.

Dern, who called Ladd her amazing hero and profound gift of a mother", did not immediately cite a cause of death.

She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artiste and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created, Dern wrote.