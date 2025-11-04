Home / Entertainment / Diane Ladd, acclaimed actor and three-time Oscar nominee, dies at 89

| Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Ojai (California)
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Diane Ladd, the three-time Academy Award nominee whose roles ranged from the brash waitress in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore to the protective mother in Wild at Heart", has died at 89.

Ladd's death was announced on Monday by her daughter Laura Dern, who issued a statement saying her mother and occasional co-star died at her home in Ojai, California, with Dern at her side.

Dern, who called Ladd her amazing hero and profound gift of a mother", did not immediately cite a cause of death.

She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artiste and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created, Dern wrote.

We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.

A gifted comic and dramatic performer, Ladd had a long career in television and on stage before breaking through as a film performer in Martin Scorsese's 1974 release Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore".

She earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actor for her turn as the acerbic, straight-talking Flo, and went on to appear in dozens of movies over the following decades.

Her many credits included Chinatown", Primary Colors and two other movies for which she received best supporting nods, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose".

Topics :HollywoodOscars

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

