King first look: SRK's salt-and-pepper avatar sparks Brad Pitt comparison

SRK First Look in King: On the occasion of King Khan's 60th birthday, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, released the teaser for his much-anticipated upcoming film, King, on Sunday, November 2. King will be released in theatres in 2026 and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed the superstar in Pathaan.

While X users can’t stop quoting his deep, baritone dialogue delivery, it’s his salt-and-pepper look that’s truly taken over the internet. From fans applauding him for embracing his age with style to others simply swooning over his effortless charm, the superstar is clearly owning social media right now.

SRK's 'King' teaser

The internet went into euphoria when Shah Rukh emerged as a dark, menacing figure with silver hair, a face covered in blood, and a trail of chaos behind him in the teaser. A unique style of King Khan combines action, intensity, and psychological excitement in ways that fans have not seen before, as hinted at in the trailer.

The internet went into euphoria when Shah Rukh emerged as a dark, menacing figure with silver hair, a face covered in blood, and a trail of chaos behind him in the teaser. A unique style of King Khan combines action, intensity, and psychological excitement in ways that fans have not seen before, as hinted at in the trailer.

He delivers chilling dialogues while holding a King of Hearts card in his hand and flipping it toward the camera. "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon. (I don't remember how many I've killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not fear, I am chaos)."

What about Shah Rukh Khan's look in the King teaser?

Social media was ablaze with comparisons following Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly anticipated appearance in the trailer, with many pointing out the startling similarity between SRK's attire and that of Brad Pitt from F1: The Movie. Shah Rukh's look in the trailer closely resembles Brad Pitt's in the international racing thriller.

He is wearing a mustard suede jacket over a light blue denim shirt, along with a crossbody purse and aviator sunglasses. Fans saw the similarities right away and reacted in droves on social media. Many admirers hailed the style as "internationally inspired." Others said that the filmmakers were imitating Brad Pitt's fashion sense.

Netizens' react to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Brad Pitt” look

Fans commented like, “Costume Designer just watched F1 before joining the sets of #King,” and “Lol, didn’t even try to hide.”

Some fans dug out the Shah Rukh pics from the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal to remind fans that the actor was the one to technically first wear the look. “People are trolling #SRK for copying #BradPitt. Seriously, bruh?” wrote one fan.

"SRK copied Brad Pitt in #King," joked a user on X.

Another commented, "Hahahah what is this.. aise kaise copy kar dete hai yaar. Haddd hai aur kya hi expect kar sakte hai bollywood se."

“Manifested SRK to look like Brad Pitt in F1 and the Universe didn’t even hesitate,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, “I think this was intentional; a homage to Brad Pitt's #F1 look.”

Another pointed out, “Well, now you know what card Brad Pitt had in F1,” referring to how Brad’s character carried a lucky card with him.

About Shah Rukh Khan, King

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand will work together again on King. When SRK made a huge big-screen comeback after 4 years, the pair was last seen in Pathaan. There will be fireworks since Shah Rukh is returning after a two-year absence.

Gauri Khan is producing the movie under the banners of Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie will be released in the middle of 2026; however, the exact date has not yet been announced.

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor are among the ensemble cast members of Shah Rukh Khan's King. In addition to Suhana's theatrical debut, the film would be SRK's 6th collaboration with Deepika, who is said to play Suhana's mother.