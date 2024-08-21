Bhushan Kumar, Ravi Bhagchandka announce biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh

There is exciting news for all the Yuvraj Singh fans as the biopic is about to be produced about the life of India's one of the greatest cricketers, who is also a cancer survivor.

Yuvraj Singh's journey of battling a fatal disease to lifting the World Cup in 2011 is iconic and inspiring. According to reports, T-series’ Bhushan Kumar and 200 Not Out Cinema's Ravi Bhagchandka are coming together for this project. However, the director and cast of the biopic are yet to be decided. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yuvraj Singh has immensely contributed to Indian cricket and hence the makers have decided to bring the extraordinary life of the cricketer to the big screen, honouring him and his remarkable achievements. He had announced his retirement from cricket in 2019.

The movie will pay tribute to a star who launched unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England's Stuart Broad.

What did Yuvraj say about it?

The former cricketer expressed his gratitude and said that he is deeply honoured to share his story with millions of his fans across the world. Yuvraj also expressed his love for cricket and called it his source of strength in his highs and lows. "I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion," he added.

Ravi Bhagchandka says Yuvraj is a true legend in all senses, who is also a close friend to him. Bhagchandkia feels honoured to be part of this cinematic experience translating the incredible journey of the cricketer. He also said, "Yuvi is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word.”

Bhushan Kumar, the co-owner of T-series, said that Yuvraj's journey is inspiring one whether it's about cricket or his real life. "I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements,” he added.

More From This Section

Producers of Yuvraj Singh's biopic

Bhushan Kumar is a well-known producer of epic movies, who is known for producing epic movies like Animal, Srikanth, and Drishyam 2. According to Kumar, this movie will show the achievements of the legendary cricketer.

The other producer, Bhagchandka, who calls himself an “Ex Struggling Cricketer”, has produced Sachin: A Billion Dreams. His next is Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

He also thanked Singh for trusting them to make a movie about his remarkable career.