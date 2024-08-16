Varun Dhawan is set to join Sunny Deol in Border 2. According to the Pinkvilla report, Dhawan has signed on to headline the Border sequel along with Sunny Deol, who came into the limelight after the historic success of Gadar 2. The Anurag Singh directorial Border 2 is slated to be the biggest war film of Indian Cinema.

Bhushan Kumar will produce the movie along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

A recent report confirms the role of Varun Dhawan in Border 2 along with Sunny Deol. This news has increased the excitement of fans as they are expecting the movie to be even bigger with Varun Dhawan's casting in the major role, alongside Sunny Deol, who helmed the 1997 cult blockbuster.

The source also claimed that Dhawan is a huge fan of the Border franchise and he believes the sequel could play a vital role in his own career.

According to sources, the Border movie holds a special place in the audience's hearts and casting Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel has boosted fans' expectations even further. The movie might go on the floors in November 2024 and Varun might join the shoot after the release of his Baby John in December.

Border sequel release date

The sequel of Border is slated to hit theatres during Republic Day 2026 and the makers are trying to bring the cast from all across the board to do justice to the movie and celebrate the legacy of the movie. The source also stated that, “The entire team is charged up to take the film on floors. The pre-production work is going on in full swing, and the energies are inclined to create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.”

The original Border was released on June 13, 1997, which is 27 years ago. Sunny Deol who played a lead role in the film announced its sequel, Border 2, recently, which is reportedly going to be India’s biggest war film. The actor posted the video on his social media account and in no time it went viral.

Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Jatt, directed by a Telugu director Gopichand. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is busy with ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’.