Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / 70th National Film Awards announced in New Delhi: Check out winners' list

70th National Film Awards announced in New Delhi: Check out winners' list

70th National Film Awards: The Best Actress award was shared between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express

Kantara
70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty was given the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara. | Photo: X@shetty_rishab
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were unveiled on Friday (August 16) in a press conference held in New Delhi. The awards recognise exceptional films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be honoured in a grand ceremony presided over by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024. 

This year’s awards saw notable achievements across a spectrum of categories. Here’s a list of winners:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sooraj Bharjatya received the Best Director award for his film Uunchaai, which stars Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta shone brightly in the ceremony, securing the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the same film.

The Best Actress award was shared between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Shetty was celebrated with the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara, a Kannada film where he portrayed a village muscle who realises his true potential. Kantara also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In the Best Debut Film of a Director category, Pramod Kumar’s Fouja emerged victorious. The film’s excellence was further acknowledged with Naushad Sadar Khan winning Best Lyrics for the same film.

More From This Section

OTT releases for this week: Here are your must-watch shows for this week

Ayushmann Khurrana recites emotional poem about Kolkata rape-muder case

Munjya TV release soon; here's when and where to watch the horror comedy

Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

Independence Day 2024: Here are top 10 patriotic songs for the occasion


Gujarati film Kutch Express was recognised for promoting national, social, and environmental values, while Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra clinched the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic).

Arijit Singh secured the Best Male Playback Singer award for his rendition of Kesariya from Brahmastra, and Bombay Jayashri won Best Female Playback Singer for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009. The Best Music Director (Background Music) was awarded to AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

The awards for Best Feature Films in various languages were also announced, with Emuthi Puthi (Assamese), Kaberi Antardhan (Bengali), Gulmohar (Hindi), KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada), Saudi Vellakka (Malayalam), Vaalvi (Marathi), Sikaisal (Tiwa), Daman (Odia), Baghi Di Dhee (Punjabi), Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil), and Karthikeya 2 (Telugu) all recognised for their excellence.

In non-feature film categories, Ayena was named Best Non-Feature Film, while Murmurs of the Jungle received the Best Documentary award. The Best Non-Feature Film Direction went to Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow.

The prestigious Best Book on Cinema award was claimed by Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar, and Deepak Dua was honoured as Best Film Critic.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke's 80th death anniversary

Kollavarsham 2024: Everything you need to know about Malayalam new year

Ford Motor to recall about 85,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fire

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

J-K Assembly polls from Sept 18; Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Topics :National Film AwardsAmitabh BachchanEntertainmentDelhiPresident of Indiaanimation

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story