Bigg Boss 17 Grand premiere: Salman Khan introduces 17 new contestants

Television entertainment is soon going to hit a new high with COLORS about to launch the latest edition of its most awaited TV reality drama - ‘Bigg Boss’. Throughout the years, the show has attracted a humongous number of viewers from across the country, and is now a household name and a yearly entertainment ritual.

Under the production of the Endemol Shine India, the show 'Bigg Boss' will premiere on October 15, at 9.00 pm and it will air every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm, thereafter, only on Colors, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

What’s new in the season of Bigg Boss 17? As everybody knows, the fans loved the last season a lot. It is being said that fans find this season considerably more engaging due to the fact that this time there will be a huge explosion of drama and twist. Like every season, this time too, the participants will be bickering and teasing one another. According to reports, Bigg Boss is, for the first time ever, going to allow contestants to have their own phones within the house. This new rule can bring major twists for the contenders as well as for the fans.

Unlike earlier seasons, the Bigg Boss 17 doesn't flaunt over-the-top extravagant interiors and has a distinct vintage and gothic energy to it. It also looks undeniably more easy with brick walls and stone floors characterising the basic appearance of the house.

Expected contestants at the new season of the Bigg Boss • Host Salman Khan welcomes the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17 'Manaara Chopra'. She wore a red saree and hit the dance floor with the number 'Samme'. • Standup comedian and Lock Upp season 1 winner, Munawar Faruqui enters as Bigg Boss contestant number two.

• Television couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt entered as third and fourth contestants of the Bigg Boss 17.

• Navid Sole entered Bigg Boss as contestant number four and he is the only one from abroad.

• The popular Moto blogger from Dehradun, Anurag Dhobal aka 'Babu Bhaiya' enters the Bigg Boss as contestant number 6.

• Host Khan welcomes criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan as the next contestant.

• Jigna Vora, a famous ex-crime reporter enters as a Bigg Boss show contestant.

• The popular and most cheered TV show couple, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande also makes a grand entry to Bigg Boss 17.

• Speculations are there are the lists of contestants can come into the house like Harsh Beniwal, Mohit Sehgal, Shafaq Naz, Armaan Malik, Jai Soni, Isha Malviya, Sanaya Irani, Karan Kundra and Tejasvi Prakash according to the reports.