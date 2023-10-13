National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

In 2022, the MAI began marking National Cinema Day for the first time. Originally, 16th September was proposed as the day for this occasion, however, later it was changed to September 23. Now, this year, National Cinema Day will be observed on October 13, MAI said in a release.



Previous year, over 6.5 million people went to the cinema halls on National Cinema Day, held on September 23, to celebrate the successful reopening of theatres.

BQ prime quoted MAI president Kamal Gianchandani stated, "Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry".

In 2022, National Cinema Day was first brought about by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). The MAI started this day to celebrate the reopening of theatres post the Coronavirus pandemic. The association made a choice to offer huge discounts on film tickets on this day, empowering film lovers to help theatre owners, who experienced immense losses during the Coronavirus pandemic.



One more key motivation to mark National Cinema Day is to experience the competition raised by the proliferation of OTT platforms, particularly, during the Coronavirus pandemic. It's an effort by theatre owners to revive the magic of the big screen and applaud the progress of ongoing blockbuster films like Jawan, OMG 2, and Gadar 2 which assumed a vital part in taking crowds back to the theatres.