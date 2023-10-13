National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

National Cinema Day: Overview In 2022, the MAI began marking National Cinema Day for the first time. Originally, 16th September was proposed as the day for this occasion, however, later it was changed to September 23. Now, this year, National Cinema Day will be observed on October 13, MAI said in a release.
Previous year, over 6.5 million people went to the cinema halls on National Cinema Day, held on September 23, to celebrate the successful reopening of theatres.
BQ prime quoted MAI president Kamal Gianchandani stated, "Audiences of all ages came together to celebrate this historic day at the cinemas. We are thankful to the 6.5 plus million moviegoers who attended their local cinema to purchase movie tickets, making 23 September the highest attended day of the year for the Indian cinema industry".
Join us in celebrating the enchantment of cinema on National Cinema Day! On October 13th, immerse yourself in the latest blockbuster movies at a phenomenal price of just Rs. 99. Don't miss this blockbuster deal at your nearest cinema. Plus, savour delectable food and beverages,… — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) October 9, 2023
National Cinema Day: History and Significance In 2022, National Cinema Day was first brought about by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). The MAI started this day to celebrate the reopening of theatres post the Coronavirus pandemic. The association made a choice to offer huge discounts on film tickets on this day, empowering film lovers to help theatre owners, who experienced immense losses during the Coronavirus pandemic.
One more key motivation to mark National Cinema Day is to experience the competition raised by the proliferation of OTT platforms, particularly, during the Coronavirus pandemic. It's an effort by theatre owners to revive the magic of the big screen and applaud the progress of ongoing blockbuster films like Jawan, OMG 2, and Gadar 2 which assumed a vital part in taking crowds back to the theatres.
Buzz about booking ticket at just Rs 99 Significant multiplexes like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Movie Time will participate in the National Cinema Day 2023. Everybody must take note that they can purchase film tickets at a simple cost of Rs 99 on Friday, 13 October, to mark this day. It is additionally a drive to urge people to watch films in theatres. According to the details accessible from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), over 4,000 theatres have affirmed to take part in the occasion.
On National Cinema Day, you can book tickets online through BookMyShow, PayTM, and official film sites. One must take note that you can purchase tickets at Rs 99 for the most well known Bollywood film this year like Jawan. It is vital to take note that the offer isn't applicable to formats like IMAX, 4DX, or even recliner seats.
National Cinema Day 2023: Steps to book the tickets Interested watchers can view the tickets online for the National Cinema Day 2023 through BookMyShow, PayTM and official film chain sites.
• Visit your preferred cinema network site (for example: BookMyShow) • Go to the BookMyShow • Pick your city • Checkout the tickets available at Rs.99 across India • Choose the date and time slot • Submit the payment.
