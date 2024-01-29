Bigg Boss 17: Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui lifts Season 17 trophy

The amazing finale day of ' Bigg Boss 17 ' had come to an end, and there had to be one winner to be declared by the host, Salman Khan. The five finalists of this season included Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. Apart from the trophy, they were all competing for a cash prize and a new Hyundai Creta car.

After spending more than a hundred days in the Bigg Boss house, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was chosen as the winner of the 17th season. He defeated actor Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra to win the finale.

In addition to the host Salman Khan and the finalists, the other contestants of the season, including Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, and others had joined them. One will likewise get to observe performances by a few of them. The families of the finalists also joined the show yesterday.

Apart from the host, and the contestants during the grand finale; there were many special guests who came to entertain the housemates, as well as the audience. Let's look at the top 3 contestants’ journeys in brief in the Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s journey (the winner) Munawar Faruqui's stay in the "Bigg Boss 17" house was one of his most memorable experiences. He was the centre of attention from the beginning. His hurdles also was in favour of his game. His life was showcased like an open book, and got serious about his ex and his child. Nonetheless, just like a mastermind, he hid those incidents that would draw negative attention. However, the entry of Ayesha Khan marked a turning point in his game. It seemed like he lost all his fans he gained over the years. But his fans have proved true loyalists, and the stand-up comedian admitted his mistakes, regaining their love.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s journey (the first runner-up) Before Abhishek Kumar went into the house, he was known for his part in 'Udaariyan'. Starting from the first episode, his journey has been like a roller coaster. He began on a controversial note and showed emotional vulnerability in his relationship with Isha Malviya. But, the upheaval started when Isha's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. The balance of power completely changed. It peaked when Isha and Samarth provoked him so much that he slapped Jurel. He was expelled right away, however, due to strong support from fans and viewers, he was brought back. And from that point onward, there was no going back for him. He was also offered the next season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.