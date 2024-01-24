Where to watch 2024 Oscar-nominated movies online? Check the list here

The nominations for the Oscars were announced yesterday, January 23, 2024. It means the final result will be announced within the next 2 months. Hence, you have very little time to catch up on these nominated movies before the 96th annual Academy Awards.

There are many movies which are nominated for Oscars this year under different categories. If you are also excited to check out these movies, here are some of the movies which you can stream on different OTT platforms.

Where to watch Oscar-nominated movies? Here are the Oscar-nominated movies and platforms where you can watch these movies:

Oppenheimer

It is one of the most talked about movies of 2023. The movie tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, (also known as the Father of Atomic Bomb). It is based on a biography book which was written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan, and the movie stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr in pivotal roles.





ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer available on rent for Rs 149 on Prime Video The movie will stream on Prime Video and Peacock on February 16.

Killers of the Flower Moon

It is a historical drama movie about the slaughtering of the Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma. The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro in key roles. The movie was released in May last year and was made with a budget of $200 million.

With this movie, Gladstone became the first Native American woman nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in the Academy's 100-year history.

The movie is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Barbie

It is an American fantasy comedy movie released in theatres alongside Oppenheimer. This is the first live-action movie after several animated films. The movie features Margot Robbie as the titular character and leading actor Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The pair is on a journey of self-discovery through Barbie Land and the real world due to an existential crisis. The movie was made with a budget of $128–145 million.





ALSO READ: 96th Oscars 2024: Shortlists announced for 10 categories, Barbie dominates The movie is available on Jio Cinema, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Past Lives

Another Oscar-nominated romantic drama movie written and directed by Celine Song. The movie tells the story of two friends who reunite after 24 years while they contemplate the nature of their relationship after living different lives.

The movie was released in theatres in June last year. The movie stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro in pivotal roles.

The movie is available on Prime Video.

The Holdovers

It is an American Christmas comedy-drama movie, which was written by David Hemingson and directed by Alexander Payne. The movie premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and has grossed $26 million. It features Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa in key roles.

The movie is streaming free on Peacock and is also available on Prime Video.

Anatomy of the Fall

Anatomy of the Fall is a French legal drama thriller movie which is directed by Justine Triet. The movie stars Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, and Jehnny Beth.

The movie is about a woman who is accused of killing her husband. The movie gets five Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director.

The movie streams free on Apple TV+, and it is available on Prime Video.

Poor Things

The movie is directed by Yorgos Lanthimost and it is written by Tony McNamara. The movie is based on a 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, the Plot focuses on Bella Baxter, a young woman living in the Steampunk-styled Victorian era London who ran off with a debauched lawyer to embark on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

The Poor Things movie is not available on OTT platforms as of now, but it will soon be available on Hulu and other platforms.