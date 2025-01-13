Bigg Boss 18 eviction: Chaahat Pandey evicted just a week before finale

Bigg Boss season 18 has entered its final week and multiple evictions are set to take place. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 shows the eviction of Chaahat Pandey, leaving seven contestants in the running for the coveted trophy.

After the elimination of Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodhkar, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal are the contestants who are still inside the Bigg Boss House. However, as per unofficial reports, the makers planned a mid-week eviction, which will end the journey of two more contestants.

Eisha, Chum and Shilpa are at the bottom

According to the current voting trends, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar are in the bottom three, making them vulnerable to eviction.

Eisha has been facing severe criticism from the media and audience alike. In the latest promo, media personnel, who entered the house, slammed Eisha and called her the “Chugli Auntie” of the house. They criticized Eisha for not having her own identity or personality, they called her orthodox and shallow-minded.

While, another contestant, Chum Darang has been criticised for overly relying on Karan Veer Mehra. Even Salman Khan and Bigg Boss makers questioned her stance and felt that she should play for herself at this crucial stage.

Shilpa Shirodkar has been reportedly playing the game through Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Bigg Boss often called her out for not having any strong opinions and being too confused and selfish.

Bigg Boss Season 18: Top contestants

The list of top contestants of Bigg Boss season 18 includes Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodhkar, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal.

Bigg Boss 18: Voting still open

The game can take a dramatic turn as voting lines are still open and fans are voting in abundance for their favourite contestants. The makers are yet to confirm about the mid-week eviction. In case, all the seven contestants will move to the finale, they will get evicted in the first hour.

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss finale 2025?

The Bigg Boss 18 finale will take place on Jio Cinema and Colors on January 19. The finale will run for three hours. The Bigg Boss airing time has been updated to 10.30 pm, on weekdays, and 9.30 during weekends.

Bigg Boss 18: Prize money

The prize money for the last season of Bigg Boss was Rs 50 lakh and it is expected to be similar or higher this year.