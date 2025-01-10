Antilia guard roasts content creators who tried to enter Ambani residence

Entering into the world's most expensive private residence needs more than your words as two content creators found out during their failed attempt to enter Antilia and failed miserably. Two content creators, Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager, tried gaining entry into the billionaire Ambani family's house, claiming to be friends with Mr Mukesh Ambani.

During their visit to Antilia, two YouTubers Sumadiwiria and Yeager could be seen chatting with the security guard stationed outside Antilia.

They tried to convince the guard that they were friends with Ambanis who invited them to meet after the meeting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

While trying to convince the guard, the creators said, “Yeah we’re friends with Ambani. We are also wealthy people.”

It was an obvious ploy. The two men likely expected to get rebuffed. However, what they did not expect was to get roasted by the security guard outside Antilia.

Antilia guard trolls pranksters

The security could be heard asking for any formal invitation or had an email or any sort of official communication from Ambanis.

In response to this, Sumadiwiria said, “He said we can come any time. Tell him we are here.”

“He’s abroad, somewhere else,” the guard mentioned that Ambanis are not at home.

The creators showed their interest if they could wait inside, but in response to this they were roasted by the guard.

The guard said, “It’s a house, it’s not a restaurant.”

To convince the guard, Sumadiwiria even claimed that his father owns Bali, but the guard was not convinced. The content creator finally left after they failed to enter Antilia.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The video of a conversation between the guard and Sumadiwiria went viral and has gained around 30 million views on Instagram and another million on X.

Viewers were surprised by the sharp-tongued Antilia guard and his comeback.

One of the Instagram users said, “Ambani’s security guard roasts a rich kid of Europe.”

“Even their security guards talk in English,” another user wrote.