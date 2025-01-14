Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor to start filming from April 2026 with brand new look

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is presently working on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed project, ‘Love and War’, in Mumbai. Sources have disclosed that the Brahmastra star would start filming Dhoom 4 in April of next year, despite his hectic schedule.

The much-anticipated ‘Love and War’ features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, while Ranbir’s other major project, Ramayan, directed by Nitish Tiwari, is also coming up.

‘Dhoom 4’: Franchise with a new era

India Today Digital reports that Ranbir Kapoor would start filming Dhoom 4 in April 2026. Two female leads and an antagonist are being finalized by the production team; candidates from South Indian film are being considered for the latter position.

A source close to the project told the news group, “Ranbir Kapoor will adopt a distinct look for Dhoom 4. Before starting, he will finish his ongoing projects, including Love and War and Ramayan.”

“Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects. Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April. The production team is currently looking to lock two female leads and an antagonist for the film. Key contenders to play the antagonist in the film are being considered from the South," said a person familiar with the events, as quoted by India Today.

Aditya Chopra's 2004 release of the Dhoom series redefined action films in India. Given the popularity of its sequels starring Aamir Khan (Dhoom 3) and Hrithik Roshan (Dhoom 2), Dhoom 4 is being remade as a brand-new reboot called ‘Dhoom Reloaded’.

Also Read

What do the makers think about Dhoom 4?

Aditya Chopra is rebooting the franchise to align to contemporary sensibilities, according to reports from the previous year. Chopra is working with Vijay Krishna Acharya to make Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) a "cinematic experience like never before."

On Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement, a source mentioned by News18 said, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest in being a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy."

In contrast to its past films, Dhoom 4 will not include the original cast because it is being viewed as a new reboot. A source claims that "Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core storyboard is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian cinema.

Will Ranbir Kapoor charge a huge amount Rs. 100 cr for Dhoom 4?

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor demanded a hefty Rs 70 crore for his part in Animal. Reports from October 2023, however, suggested the compensation may have been renegotiated and reduced to Rs 35 crore. Given that he has several projects planned, Ranbir might earn around Rs 100 crore for Dhoom 4. But, the rumors have not yet been verified.

In contrast to its predecessors, Dhoom 4 will not include the original cast. Rather, it will have a fresh cast, with two younger actors playing the iconic police team and Ranbir Kapoor as the main character. Insiders claim that Kapoor's participation has been spoken about for a while and that his confirmation as the main character is a major turning point in the reboot.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

Love and War: Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama "Love and War" will feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is set against a backdrop of war and is slated for a grand release on March 20, 2026.

Ramayan: Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan, in which the 42-year-old actor plays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita; Yash will play Ravana in this mythological epic, which is expected to have a budget of Rs 835 crore and be released on Diwali in 2026.

Animal Park: Animal Park, a trilogy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is also in development.