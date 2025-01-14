Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Game Changer box office collection Day 5: Ram Charan movie earns 100 crore

S Shankar-directed Game Changer is observing a huge drop after a massive opening-day collections. The movie was released in theatres across the world on January 10, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
After doing whopping business at the box office on its opening day, the movie has been observing a continuous dip at the box office. 
 
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Ganger is directed by S Shankar and it has been released in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
 
Apart from Ram and Kiara, the movie also features Anjali, Nassar, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in key roles. 

Game Changer box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie experienced a massive dip on its first Monday. As of now, the movie has minted only Rs 5.26 crore on day 5. 
 
The movie had a bumper opening and it has made a whopping collection of Rs 51 crore, which is its highest single-day collection. After day 1, the movie has witnessed a continuous drop in its earnings. 
 
On the second day, the movie experienced a 57.65 per cent drop, earning only Rs 21.6 crore. The number further declined on day 3, when it minted only Rs 15.9 crore, which is a 26.39 per cent drop on its collection. 

The movie collections suffered massively on day 4 (Monday) when it dropped to 51.89 per cent and collected only Rs 7.65 crore. 
 
As per Sacnilk, the net collection of Game Changer currently stands at Rs 101.41 crore

About Game Changer

Game Changer is an Indian Telugu-language political action drama movie. It is directed by S Shankar and it is his first Telugu movie. The movie is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani. 
 
Game Changer movie was released in theatres across the world on 10 January 2025, coinciding with Sankranthi, in various formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and Qube EPIQ. The movie is garnering mixed reviews from critics.

Important facts about Game Changer

  1. Directed: S Shankar
  2. Starring: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah., Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani
  3. Production company: Sri Venkateswara Creations
  4. Running time: 165 minutes
  5. Release date: 10 January 2025
  6. Budget: Rs 350–400 crore (approx)
Topics :EntertainmentBollywoodmoviesIndian Box Office

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

