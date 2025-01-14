Mahavatar Narsimha teaser out: Film tells the story of Vishnu's 4th avatar

The teaser of Mahavatar Narsimha has been released on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi today, January 14. Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have produced this movie which will narrate the mythological story of Bhakt Prahlad's immense devotion to Lord Vishnu.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the popular legend of Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, called Narsimha, who was half-lion, half-man. However, the face of Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Narasimha is not shown in the teaser.

Ashwin Kumar-directed Mahavatar Narsimha is the first part of a multi-part series that will slowly unveil all the lord Vishnu's incarnations.

After Kantara's success, Hombale Films explores the lesser-known lore and legends of Indian culture with their latest film. The series is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions.

According to Hindu scriptures, there are 10 incarnations of lord Avatar, and his last incarnation, Kalki, is yet to arrive. The movie focuses on re-telling the epic story of Narsimha, which has been enthralling the devotees of Lord Vishnu for centuries.

This movie tells the story of Bhakt Prahlad and how Lord Vishnu, in the form of Narasimha, descends to defeat evil and restore humanity.

Also Read

Hombale Films announce the release date

While sharing the news of the teaser release, Homable Films, wrote, “When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Unleash the Fury! Witness the Roar of #MahavatarNarsimhaTeaser… Witness the Appearance of the most Ferocious, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation.”

“#MahavatarNarsimha hits theatres worldwide on April 3rd, 2025. Mahavatar Narasimha is an epic that brings to life the legendary tale of Lord Narasimha, The film's rich CG, coupled with its inspiring Narrative promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D Animation,” the post added.

Watch the teaser here:

Mahavatar Narsimha premiered at the 55th IFFI

The movie was released at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and it received huge appreciation for its spiritual narrative and groundbreaking visuals.

During the event, director Ashwin Kumar shared his vision and emphasised that the film’s roots are in ancient scriptures such as the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana, and Shrimad Bhagavat Purana.

While praising Indian culture, Kumar said this is not just an animated movie, it is a tribute to our cultural heritage. "I wanted to preserve these stories not as myths but as part of our collective history and consciousness," he added.

“This is not just a movie, it’s a legacy. Art that is rooted in research and depth resonates deeply and we are committed to uphold this standard in our future endeavours,” the director said.

Mahavatar Narsimha: Important facts