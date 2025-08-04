Brace yourselves, Bigg Boss fans—Bollywood's beloved ‘Bhai’ is back! Salman Khan is all set to light up your screens once again as the host of Bigg Boss 19, bringing his signature swagger and no-nonsense charm to what promises to be another unmissable season of drama, chaos, and high-octane entertainment.

A source claims that the makers are planning a fresh twist in how Bigg Boss will be aired. The one-hour episodes will first stream on JioHotstar, followed by a deferred telecast on Colors TV. Meanwhile, the digital platform will also be livestreaming the events through 24/7 live feed.

When and where to watch the new season of ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

•Bigg Boss Premiere: August 24, 2025.

• Bigg Boss Streaming: JioHotstar at 9:00 PM.

• Bigg Boss Television Broadcast: Colours TV at 10:30 PM.

Who will be the Bigg Boss 19 contestants this year?

It is interesting to note that Salman will host for the first 15 weeks of the show's five-month run before other well-known personalities take over. There are rumours that Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan alternate hosting due to Khan's busy schedule. According to one report, “Since the show will primarily stream online, it’s being treated as an OTT extension".

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 leaked list: Ram Kapoor, Mamta Kulkarni, more in Salman's show As for the contestants, names like social media founder Faisal Shaikh, actors Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, and contestants Apoorva Mukhija and Purav Jha from "The Traitors" are already making the rounds. On the other hand, the casting has ‘not' been officially confirmed yet.

Bigg Boss 19: Additional details

"The casting process has already begun, and celebrities across professions are being approached. While Salman Khan will return as the host, given that the season is longer, and he already has the Battle of Galwan shoot lined up, an alternate host might be brought in to carry on his duties in his absence", according to a source quoted by India Today.

ALSO READ: Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more It was decided that "Bigg Boss" would have only one season, rather than separate TV and OTT shows, following disputes between Banijay Asia and Colours TV. This year, JioHotstar will be in charge of production, rather than Colours TV, and the channel will serve as an airing partner.

However, Colours and Banijay also intend to put aside their disagreements and work together to regain Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is a priority project for both sides.