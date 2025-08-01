Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more

OTT releases of the week: Top OTT platforms have lined up an exciting mix of nostalgia, comedy, action, and drama to spice up your weekend binge. From the much-awaited return of the country’s most iconic daily soap after 25 years to a brand-new episode of Housefull, there’s plenty to keep viewers hooked.

This weekend, streaming platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Netflix will release a variety of new films and web series. Let us have a look at the ones that are accessible for viewing on the internet. Among the leading streaming services will be JioHotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others. The week's top releases are listed below.

Top 5 OTT releases this week 1. Housefull 5 • Release Date: August 1, 2025 • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller • Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa The fifth instalment of India's most popular comedy series, Housefull, has just been released on OTT. A billionaire is mysteriously murdered in Housefull 5, and while on a lavish cruise, some impostors attempt to claim his throne. ALSO READ: Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch this laugh riot online? The comedy and suspense keep the audience entertained as they start their search for the true heir. It is a cheerful and lighthearted film with humorous scenes.

2. Sitaare Zameen Par • Release Date: August 1, 2025 • Streaming Platform: YouTube • Genre: Drama, Sports • Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahani In the film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach, is given a community service sentence for assaulting a senior and driving under the influence of alcohol. But when he has to train a group of people with intellectual challenges, things change. What starts as dissatisfaction turns into a journey of personal development and change. The film is incredibly moving and provocative. The movie is available on YouTube for Rs. 100 and is accessible on a pay-per-view basis.

3. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 • Release Date: July 29, 2025 • OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Drama • Cast: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Shagun Sharma, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani After a 25-year gap, the nation's most popular daily soap opera returns, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyaya maintaining their prominent roles. In the opening episode of the second season of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was created by Ekta Kapoor, viewers were overcome with nostalgia. There will likely be a lot of drama this season when new people are introduced to compete with Tulsi. Now available only on JioHotstar for streaming.

4. Chief of War • Release Date: August 1, 2025 • OTT Platform: Apple TV+ • Genre: History, Drama Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Brandon Finn, Te Kohe Tuhaka Chief of War, written by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, is a thrilling tale of cooperation and survival told from a Hawaiian point of view. In order to defend the islands from the colonists who want to conquer them, the story centres on a Hawaiian Chief of War who organises a fight and unites the islands. The scenes in this mini-series are powerful, and the actors have done a fantastic job.