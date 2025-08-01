Home / Entertainment / Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more

Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more

From the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 25 years to the laugh riot Housefull 5 and Hawaiian war saga, OTT platforms have packed this weekend with diverse and unmissable content

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
OTT releases of the week: Top OTT platforms have lined up an exciting mix of nostalgia, comedy, action, and drama to spice up your weekend binge. From the much-awaited return of the country’s most iconic daily soap after 25 years to a brand-new episode of Housefull, there’s plenty to keep viewers hooked.
 
This weekend, streaming platforms like Z5, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and Netflix will release a variety of new films and web series. Among the leading streaming services will be JioHotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

1. Housefull 5
 
Release Date: August 1, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa
 
The fifth instalment of India's most popular comedy series, Housefull, has just been released on OTT. A billionaire is mysteriously murdered in Housefull 5, and while on a lavish cruise, some impostors attempt to claim his throne. 
 
The comedy and suspense keep the audience entertained as they start their search for the true heir. It is a cheerful and lighthearted film with humorous scenes. 
 
2. Sitaare Zameen Par
 
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Streaming Platform: YouTube
Genre: Drama, Sports
Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahani
 
In the film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach, is given a community service sentence for assaulting a senior and driving under the influence of alcohol. But when he has to train a group of people with intellectual challenges, things change. 
 
What starts as dissatisfaction turns into a journey of personal development and change. The film is incredibly moving and provocative. The movie is available on YouTube for Rs. 100 and is accessible on a pay-per-view basis. 
 
3. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
 
Release Date: July 29, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Cast: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Shagun Sharma, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani
 
After a 25-year gap, the nation's most popular daily soap opera returns, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyaya maintaining their prominent roles. In the opening episode of the second season of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was created by Ekta Kapoor, viewers were overcome with nostalgia. 
 
There will likely be a lot of drama this season when new people are introduced to compete with Tulsi. Now available only on JioHotstar for streaming.
 
4. Chief of War
 
Release Date: August 1, 2025
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Genre: History, Drama
Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Brandon Finn, Te Kohe Tuhaka 
 
Chief of War, written by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, is a thrilling tale of cooperation and survival told from a Hawaiian point of view. In order to defend the islands from the colonists who want to conquer them, the story centres on a Hawaiian Chief of War who organises a fight and unites the islands. The scenes in this mini-series are powerful, and the actors have done a fantastic job.
 
5. Thammudu
 
Release Date: August 1, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Nithiin, Swaski Vijay, Saurabh Sachdeva, Varsha Bollamma
 
Thammudu, an action drama film written and directed by Venu Sriram, centres on Jai (played by Nithiin), a sportsman with a troubled background. He discovers that his long-lost sister is being threatened and going through difficulties after they were separated by an odd incident. 
 
At that point, he decides to protect her from the difficulties. The siblings' lovely bond is depicted in the film. The film will be accessible in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.  
 

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

