Son of Sardaar 2 Advance Booking: After much anticipation, Son of Sardaar 2 has finally arrived in cinemas, but early box office numbers suggest a rocky start. The sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2012 comedy hit was expected to draw big crowds, yet it has opened to a lukewarm response. With Dhadak 2 heating up the competition, the film now faces an uphill climb.

Packed with chaos, colourful characters, and laugh-out-loud moments, the multi-starrer—featuring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, and more—promises a wild comedic ride in true Son of Sardaar style. But will it find its footing amid fierce competition?

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': Actor's fees, box office collection & more Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Mohit Suri's Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which is having a dream run, will be fierce rivals to the film. On the first day, the audience received a 50% discount when advance bookings for Son of Sardaar 2 opened on Tuesday night.

About Son of Sardaar 2 tickets on day 1

Originally scheduled for release on July 25, Son of Sardaar 2 was rescheduled for August 1. The movie's producers, Jio Studios, revealed that on BookMyShow, viewers may purchase tickets for the opening day at a 50% discount.

“Laugh out loud. 50% off tickets! Bring the whole family to watch #SonOfSardaar2. "Get 50% off (T&C applied) by using code SOS2," they added as part of their offer. The coupon can save up to ₹200 and can only be used when purchasing two tickets.

Son of Sardaar 2 struggling for screens?

Son of Sardaar 2 sold about 27,000 tickets on its opening day in the top three national chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), according to a Pinkvilla report. The pre-sales for the movie have been rather modest, indicating a slow start at the box office. The movie will be released in 2500 and 3000 screens in India, which is a calculated decision considering the rivalry from Dhadak 2 and earlier films, Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha at the box office.

Even though Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to a popular movie, it is anticipated to open with a modest Rs 6.5 to Rs 7 crore. Pinkvilla had claimed that the movie's distributors have been trying to obtain a substantial 60% of the total number of showings, but certain exhibitors have refused to cooperate.

ALSO READ: Kingdom X reviews: Netizens impressed with Vijay Deverakonda's performance The report says, “While some single screens have agreed on two shows per day, the non-national chains are willing to give not more than 35 per cent shows to Son of Sardaar 2. This has left PVRInox fuming, and the fight is on to secure more shows."

Son of Sardaar 2: Cast and Crew

Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunkey Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, and others are featured in Son of Sardaar 2.

Ajay Devgn would return to his role as Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa in the film, which Vijay Kumar Arora directed. In order to make amends with his wife, Jassi will travel to Scotland in the film. Once there, he gets caught up in a violent wedding and a mob fight.

Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande are the producers of Son of Sardar 2, which is distributed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and SOS 2 Limited. The film was co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja.