Bigg Boss OTT 3 2024: All you need to know about 'confirmed' contestants

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT's third season is scheduled for today, June 21, 2024. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will host the show this year in place of Salman Khan. Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT in the previous two seasons, which were a huge success. With a different setup of confirmed contestants disclosed, expectation reaches new heights. This season of Bigg Boss is set to be a melting pot of drama, entertainment, and memorable moments, thanks to the inclusion of beloved TV actors, influential social media personalities, captivating newsmakers, and spirited sports figures.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Confirmed contestants

• Sai Ketan Rao

The drama series 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali' gave this television star, Sai Ketan Rao, his ticket to stardom. He has likewise featured in shows like Chasni and Imlie. Sai, who is well-known for his versatility as an actor, has also worked in the Telugu industry and has a large following. He has appeared in movies like Ajay Passayyadu (2019), Strangers (2021) and Mounam (2020) in the regional film industry.

• Poulomi Polo Das

Paulomi, who is from Kolkata, started out in the entertainment industry as a model. She appeared on the second season of India's Next Top Model in 2016. Following that show, she appeared in TV programs like Dil Hi To Hai, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, and Karthik Poornima. She has a reputation for being sultry. She additionally worked in a web series named Paraushpur.

• Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan Khan, who was born in Mumbai, began her career as a model before becoming a content creator for TikTok. She acquired popularity through Punjabi music videos. She is known for her Urdu-speaking style, which separates her in the influencer circle.

• Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul in 2009 walked into the media industry as a model with the reality TV drama Teen Diva on MTV. She has also appeared in television shows like Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Kitni Mohabbat Hai. She was crowned Miss India in 2012. She appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 most recently. She changed her name recently from Sana Khan to Sana Maqbool Khan.

• Chandrika Gera Dixit

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will now feature Chandrika Gera Dixit, better known as ' Vada Pav Girl '. Her style of selling 'Vada Pav' went viral on social media in Delhi's Sainik Vihar. Her first appearance was in a video on food vlogger Amit Jindal's channel and she shared that she quit her job at Haldiram's after her child was diagnosed with dengue. Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai airport, which fueled reports about her appearance on the show this year.

• Deepak Chaurasia

The show will feature senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia, who brings a unique flavour with his style of speaking. His work with various news organisations has earned him a reputation. It is believed that he will carry his experiences into the show, and could likewise give inside scoop during his appearance on the show.

• Sonam Khan

The model and actor is well-known for her roles in Telugu and Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in Yash Chopra's Vijay alongside Rishi Kapoor as the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad. She has worked with well-known actors like Govinda and Sanjay Dutt. From 1987 to 1994, she appeared in more than 35 films.

• Armaan Malik with wives Payal and Kritika Malik

Armaan Malik, a well-known content creator, is arriving at the house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. He is known for making controversial statements, and his real name is Sandeep Singh. Malik is a well-known internet personality and runs a channel, Malik Vlogs. Their unique family structure could carry an interesting dynamic to the show.