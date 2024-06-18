Home / Entertainment / Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth set to tie the knot with girlfriend Jasmine

Siddharth Mallya is set to marry his girlfriend Jasmine. Siddhart shared the wedding information on his official Instagram account. Check details here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Siddharth Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, is set to marry his girlfriend Jasmine. Siddharth shared a picture with Jasmine on Instagram. The post invited a warm response from his supporters and social media followers. 

Siddarth Mallya captioned, “Wedding week has commenced”. He also shared his picture in which he is seen wearing a white suit with Jasmine in a floral white dress. 

Check the post here:

Siddhart proposed Jasmine last year

Siddharth Mallya revealed in November last year that he had proposed to Jasmine on Halloween 2023 with two pictures. In those social media pictures, he could be seen kneeling down and proposing to Jasmine. The second picture showed the happy couple where Jasmine could be seen wearing her engagement ring. 

Siddharth Mallya’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory comments. Several fans shared their best wishes. 

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations. So happy for you Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up with your struggles. So much love.”

A second user said, ”Can't wait for the big day!!”

“Congratulations Sid so so happy for you,” another user wrote. 

Who is Jasmine, Sidhartha Mallya's fiancée?

Jasmine has been living in the United States and often shares her travel adventures and nature love on her Instagram account. She has two dogs, a husky and a golden retriever, which often feature on her social media posts. 

Siddharth and Jasmine have been dating each other for over a year and their wedding celebration has started this week. 

The couple have matching Harry Potter-themed tattoos as both are huge fans of the Harry Potter series. 

Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, which is an initiative focused on civilian rights and humanitarian law. She often donates to abortion funds and supports access to services in the US states where it is banned. 

Who is Siddharth Mallya?

Siddharth is an actor and model and a son of former chairman of UB Group, Vijay Mallya. He was born in Los Angeles California and was raised in London and the UAE. He completed his education at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He also attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and, thereafter, he started working as a model and an actor.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

