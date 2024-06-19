Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Delhi's Vada Pav girl is first confirmed contestant

The Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will kick-start from June 21. The first confirmed contestant for the third season is Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the 'Vada Pav Girl'. Since the news came out, it has created a massive buzz as fans and followers are excited to see the social media sensation on the reality show.

The official Instagram handle of Jio Cinema has revealed the first contestant and wrote, “Who's the first contestant of #BiggBossOTT3? Head over to #JioCinemaPremium to get a sneak peek of this #TeekhiMirchi. Bigg Boss OTT 3 streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium starting 21 June, 9 pm (sic)."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chandrika first featured in the video of a food vlogger Amit JIndal's channel. Reportedly, she quit her job at Haldiram's after she was diagnosed with dengue. In one of the viral videos, she could be seen crying and talking on the phone, which was widely circulated on Instagram. In that viral clip, she claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was asking for money to let her continue selling Vada Pav from her cart.

Unlike last season, this new season will be hosted by Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan. Elvish Yadav bagged the winner trophy of Bigg Boss OTT and won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Anil Kapoor to host Bigg Boss OTT 3

In one of the press shows of the reality series, Anil Kapoor was asked by Munawar Faruqui about replacing Salman Khan.

In response to that question, he said "Munawar, this is a very wrong question which has been put to me. No one can replace Salman Khan, and no one can replace Anil Kapoor as well. Salman is very happy, I spoke to him earlier about this. Let's not create any controversy, that will happen in Bigg Boss' house."

Other Bigg Boss OTT contestant

A tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was shared by India Today. Chandrika, the social media sensation selling vada pav in Delhi, recently arrived in Mumbai to compete on the show.

As per India Today sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzada Dhami have been roped in the Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Temptation Island winners Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta are likely to be part of Bigg Boss OTT 3. As per reports, social media personality Vishal Pandey will also be on the list of contestants. The makers of the show are also in discussion with a popular Bollywood celebrity, it was a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Times Now also reported some eight names who are likely to be part of the third season which include Anjum Fakih, Sonam Khan, Sana Makbul, Poulomi Das, Sai Ketan Rao, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, and the tea sensation Dolly Chaiwala.