Blast OTT release: When and where to watch the Tamil action-thriller online

One of the surprise success stories of 2026, the Tamil action-thriller Blast, has impressed audiences with its blend of high-octane action, emotional family drama, and gripping storytelling. Starring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles, the film enjoyed a successful theatrical run and is now gearing up for its digital premiere.

The film, directed by up-and-coming Subash K. Raj, resonated with audiences due to its fast-paced narrative and emotionally driven plot. Fans are waiting for the film's digital premiere as it prepares for its next phase after a successful theatrical run.

Blast OTT release: When and where to watch online

Blast is anticipated to make its Netflix OTT debut on June 26, 2026, according to a 123Telugu report. The action-thriller is likely to be available in multiple languages, allowing a wider audience to stream it from home.