Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release: When and where to watch the Marvel movie

Deadpool and Wolverine, the greatest box office hit of the year, is now available online. The much awaited movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" released in Indian theatres on July 26, 2024, and is currently preparing for its OTT release. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds played two well-known characters in this Shawn Levy-directed movie. The Marvel movie, which also starred Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in significant roles, opened to positive reviews in India and other countries. However, Deadpool & Wolverine became the 10th most grossing Hollywood film in India with a highest box office collection of Rs 111.65 crores. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Marvel lovers are impatiently waiting for the OTT release of Deadpool & Wolverine in India. It appears that MCU fans in India will have to wait a bit longer, despite reports that the film would release digitally on October 1. Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be on Netflix by the end of October, based on reports from the media.

Notably, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be digitally distributed on the same platform as nearly every Marvel film has been released on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. The movie, meanwhile, will be available for global streaming on October 1 through premium video on demand (PVOD) on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU. The movie is reportedly scheduled to debut at midnight today.

All about Deadpool and Wolverine

The characters, Wolverine and Deadpool, played by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds respectively, introduced the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, which was directed by Shawn Levy, also introduces Deadpool to the MCU. The superhero had been a stand-alone movie in the first two in his franchise, with just passing connections to Fox's Marvel movies, primarily the X-Men series.

However, now that Disney has included every Marvel character in the MCU, the merc with a mouth has had his chance to shine. And he brought along a number of beloved characters. The highly regarded movie with numerous cameos brought in over $1.3 billion at the box office.