Top 10 Bollywood Garba and Dandiya songs to groove to this Navratri 2024

The festival of Navratri will take place from 3 to 12 October, 2024 this year. Devotees across the nation celebrate the days with prayers, fasting, and dances like garba and dandiya. One of the most important Hindu festivals, Navratri represents the triumph of good over evil and is observed with great fervour and devotion across the world. Enhance your celebrations with a curated list of foot-tapping beats from Bollywood to go with the festival of joy and celebration. From timeless classics that have graced countless Navratri evenings to brand-new chartbusters making their seasonal nights, there’s something for everyone in the list. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Navratri 2024: Top 10 playlist for Garba and Dandiya nights

1. Shubhaarambh (Kai Po Che)- Other than this song, what could be a better way to begin the auspicious celebration? "Shubhaarambh" is significant, after all. Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar had sung this lively song.

2. Chogada (Loveyatri): Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, this upbeat garba song is sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval. This song embodies the spirit of Dandiya celebrations with its perfect fusion of tradition and rhythm.

3. Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi): Alia Bhatt's dancing in this song has made everyone a fan of this beat. Shail Hada and Janhvi Shrimankar have given their voices to this song. And let’s not forget Kruti Mahesh, the song's choreographer, for creating an incredible hook step. The excitement and vitality of this song are felt in every beat.

4. Udi Udi Jaye (Raees): Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, Karsan Sargathiya, and Sukhwinder Singh, the song features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. This song invites everyone to the dance floor this Navratri with its captivating rhythm.

More From This Section

5. Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl): Sung by Amit Gupta, the upbeat song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Allow this song's charm to take your Navratri celebrations to great heights.

6. Nagada Sang Dhol (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)- Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh excelled in this film, with Deepika totally outperforming herself in this song. This song will always be remembered because of how much energy DP had and how amazing Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal's voices were. This song is sure to be the highlight of your Navratri celebrations with its mesmerising tunes.

7. Kamariya (Mitron)- Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra were amazing in front of the camera, while DJ Chetas and Darshan Raval were the magicians behind the music. With this song, you can dance, celebrate, and have an incredible Navratri!

8. Dholida (Loveyatri)- We personally suggest this track! Neha Kakkar, Udit Narayan, Palak Muchhal, and Raja Hasan are the singers of this garba track. With your loved ones, groove to this catchy song as you celebrate Navratri in style.

9. Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)- Karsan Sargathiya, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Vinod Rathod had sung this classic garba song, which features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We cannot imagine the garba night of navratri without this track.

10. Rangtaari (Loveyatri)- This song features Aayush Sharma and is sung by Dev Negi, Raja Hasan, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. This song exudes love, happiness, and the enduring spirit of dandiya and garba in every note.