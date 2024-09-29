Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Devara: Part 1' grosses over Rs 200 crore at worldwide box office

The film is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, it was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada

Devara movie poster
Devara movie poster | Credit: X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
"Devara: Part 1", headlined by Jr NTR, has raised over Rs 200 crore in worldwide gross box office collections within two days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Released on Friday, the pan-India film registered a haul of Rs 172 crore in opening day numbers.

"Devara: Part 1" also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, both marking their Telugu cinema debut. It is directed by Koratala Siva.

The makers shared the film's box office update on X.

"Weapons of DESTRUCTION.unleashing FEAR that no corner can hide from!! '#Devara' #BlockbusterDevara (sic)" the post read, stating the movie had collected over Rs 243 crore since its release.

"Devara: Part 1" is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The film is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. It released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

