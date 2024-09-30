Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer lifts trophy, takes home a brand-new car

Season 14 of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi came to an end on Sunday, September 29, and TV actor Karan Veer won this season.

The show ran for weeks after intense competition, where Karan Veer defeated Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff in the finale. He lifted the coveted trophy and took home a new Hyundai Creta.

Krishna Shroff is the first runner-up, while Gashmeer is the second runner-up.

Mehra outperformed his competitors in the finale showing his physical endurance and mental grit throughout the season. The finalists and their journey The other two finalists–Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani–displayed tremendous courage and strength to reach this far in the competition. The final stunt was tough and packed with suspense, but Karan Veer managed to hold his nerves steady and his skills led him to victory.

Mehra became emotional during the winning moment and expressed gratitude to his fans by holding the gleaming trophy high.

Karan Veer Mehra on winning KKK 14

After some hours, Karan gave an interview with the Times of India. While talking about his feelings, he said, “More than the feeling that I might win the show, there was a hope that I could get the trophy. This feeling I think everyone had. Lekin jab announce hogaya na naam sab sunn hogaya (when it was announced, I went numb)… I had no clue what was happening around. Everything was in slow motion. I was almost going to faint when Rohit Shetty sir announced my name… Accha nahi lagta na KKK ka winner faint hota toh (It would not have looked good had the winner of KKK would have fainted).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner

The three-month-long Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty concluded on Sunday. Karan Veer won the season with a death-defying task that was a combination of water and air with a helicopter twist thrown and Karan completed the task in the shortest time. The finale is shown in the presence of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma and Kashmera Shah.

What was the winning price of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14?

Karan Veer took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a brand-new Hyundai Creta car.