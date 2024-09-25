Devara Advance Booking: Jr NTR's movie likely to receive 100-crore opening

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 is likely to become the biggest opener for Jr NTR as a solo lead. The movie has started selling tickets worth Rs 50 crore, which also includes $2 million in the United States of America in pre-sales.

It has sold over 6.88 lakh tickets in pre-sales in India worth Rs 30 crore. The Telugu version contributed a lion's share in the movie's pre-sales followed by the Tamil version.

According to industry trade, Sacnilk, the movie has raked in a total of Rs 17.46 crore excluding block seats followed by a Tamil version that garnered Rs 2.03 lakh on September 25. The Hindi version has also done well at the ticket counter.

Devara is likely to become Jr NTR's biggest solo opener in a single lead at the worldwide box office as it is likely to open at Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

For Jr NTR, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava or Aravinda Sametha is his highest-grossing Telugu movie at the worldwide box office. It minted around Rs 58 crore in worldwide gross collection.

The Devara movie songs have garnered a positive response creating buzz among fans. Although the two trailers have received mixed reactions, at the end of the day what really matters is how fans receive it. Despite all this, one thing is confirmed: the movie is going to be the biggest opener for Jr NTR as a solo lead actor and very likely it is going to cross the 100-crore mark worldwide.

The movie is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, and it will be released in two parts.

Who is the director of Devara: Part 1?

The Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva.

Devara: Part 1 Cast

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma and Shruti Marathe in lead roles.

What is the release date of Devara: Part 1?

Devara is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024.

