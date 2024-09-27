Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser: Vidya returns as Manjulika, Kartik as Rooh Baba

The much-awaited teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been released. The movie is slated to release this Diwali

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Kartik Aryan's much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has finally been released. Anees Bazmee-directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to hit theatres this Diwali. Apart from Kartik, the movie also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Fans are excited about another instalment of a horror-comedy movie. The official teaser wrote a caption that reads, “Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi!! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika.. iss Diwali Teaser Out Now!! The epic adventure begins this Diwali.”

The 1-minute 46-second teaser has been shared on different social media platforms with a throne and Kartik Aryan's voiceover in the background saying, “Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze toh bandh hote hi hain taaki ek din phir se khul sake (Did you think the story was over? Doors always close only to open again one day).”


The much awaited movie is scheduled to take place in Diwali this year which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and it will be directed by Anees Bazmee who also directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. The second-part did a whopping business at the box office and the third part is likely to perform even better.

The third part is likely to clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in Maldives


Triptii Dimiri is playing the role of Kartik Aryan's love interest. Veteran actors like Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar were also seen in the teaser. The tease also featured one of the most popular hit songs 'Ami Je Tomar' and the title track was also used in the background. 

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

