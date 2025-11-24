Home / Entertainment / Dharmendra's final journey: Hema, Esha, celebs attend last rites in Mumbai

Dharmendra's final journey: Hema, Esha, celebs attend last rites in Mumbai

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at his home today, Nov 24. B'wood celebs like Salman, Amitabh Bachchan join the last rites. Wife Hema Malini & daughter Esha Deol folding hands before the paps

Veteran actor Dharmendra dies at 89
Veteran actor Dharmendra dies at 89, Celebs in last
Dharmendra's final journey: Bollywood's "He-Man," Dharmendra, who starred in more than 300 movies, died today at his home in Mumbai at the age of 89. He had been recovering at home since being released from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week. At 7:30 a.m. today, Dharmendra was discharged. 
 
In a heartfelt social media statement, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the news of his demise. The demise occurred a few weeks before his 90th birthday on December 8, 2025. The Deol family has yet to release an official statement.
 
Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, Amitabh's grandson, will be Dharmendra's last on-screen presence. 

Deol family reacts to Dharmendra's death 

Shortly after the news emerged, Dharmendra's mortal remains were transported under strict police guard to the Pawan Hans cremation in Mumbai, where a private funeral was held. His wife, Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen to be clearly emotional after the last rites. They acknowledged the paparazzi gathered outside the crematorium by folding their hands.
 
However, on the other hand, actor and Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol, was observed getting angry with photographers outside his house a day after he was released. Visibly emotional, he told them, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bachche hain…”, folding his hands in frustration.

PM Modi and other celebs posted a heartfelt note to Dharmendra 

PM Modi paid homage to Dharmendra and said, “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti".
 
Jr NTR also pays tribute to the veteran actor and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji…My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family".
 
Allu Arjun was deeply saddened by veteran actor's death and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor #Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans.”
 
B'wood actor Ameesha Patel posted a picture of her hugging Dharmendra and wrote, “Just woke up in New York a few seconds ago to the most heartbreaking news! RIP not just the He Man n most Goodlooking Man of Bollywood but the nicest, warmest n the most amazing human being in the Industry! Will miss ur warm hugs and sweetest smiles, and always encouraging words.”
 
Film director Subhash Ghai posted, "God bless his noble soul. RIP".
 
Another emotional tribute by comedian Kapil Sharma stated, “Goodbye Dharmapaji, Your departure is extremely heartbreaking; it feels as though I've lost my father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave will always remain in my heart and in my memories. No one knew better than you how to settle into someone's heart in a moment. You will always remain in our hearts. May God grant you a place at His feet". 

Celebs seen at Dharmendra's last rites in Mumbai: Check List

Dharmendra's last rites were attended in Pawan Hans crematorium by many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Zayed Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, among others.
 
A film event got cancelled after the demise of Dharmendra. "We are deeply saddened by the news of Dharmendra ji’s passing. An era he defined can never be replaced. In this moment of grief and as a mark of respect, today’s announcement, scheduled for 4.05 PM, is being held back. Team #Peddi conveys its heartfelt condolences and prayers." 
 

 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

