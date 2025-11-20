Bigg Boss 19 has dominated TV screens and social media since its August debut. Every day, the show delivers new drama, emotional highs, and surprising turns, so viewers have not missed a second. The arrival of family-week guests caused the show to take an emotional twist.

Bigg Boss 19 came to a close, the emotional rollercoaster of family week, a vital moment for a number of participants inside the house, was underscored by the combination of heated arguments and touching reunions. Ascame to a close, the emotional rollercoaster of family week, a vital moment for a number of participants inside the house, was underscored by the combination of heated arguments and touching reunions.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 13: New fights and controversy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 week 13 Voting Trend: Who are the candidates at bottom 2? The arrival of family-week guests caused the show to take an emotional twist. When Kunikaa saw Amaya and Ahana, she sobbed. They told her that Gaurav was offended when she said he was not her son. Their tense relationship became clearer as a result of the emotional exchange. Akansha, Gaurav's wife, also went inside and asked Bigg Boss to let him go.

Today, Pranit More was the centre of attention. His brother Prayag More entered the BB house and immediately brought the place to life with his humorous energy and sharp wit. Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, brothers in music, had an emotional reunion in the last episode.

Family Week broadcasts saw several heartfelt reunions. When Ashnoor Kaur's father visited her, Farrhana's mother entered the home to support her alongside others. Apart from the entries from the families of Pranit and Amaal, previousbroadcasts saw several heartfelt reunions. When Ashnoor Kaur's father visited her, Farrhana's mother entered the home to support her alongside others.

Bigg Boss 19 voting list week 13: Double eviction this week

As the next elimination draws near, the excitement around Bigg Boss 19 has peaked, and speculations abound on social media. Gaurav Khanna is unquestionably leading the internet conversation among all of the shortlisted contenders.

Farhana Bhatt and Amaal Malik are not far behind, maintaining their positions with consistent performances and devoted fans who never stop cheering them on. Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More are among the middle-of-the-road contestants whose positions could be drastically altered by even a small shift in the vote.

This week will be particularly difficult for their fan bases because Kunickaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar seem to be in a risky area at the bottom of the unofficial charts. Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19?