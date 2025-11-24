From Bengal Files, The Family Man 3 to Homebound: Top OTT picks of the week

OTT Releases this Week: Some of the biggest releases are hitting various OTT platforms this week. The Bengal Files is currently available for streaming on ZEE5, and the much-anticipated The Family Man Season 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

It's interesting to note that Dining with the Kapoors is available on Netflix India for those who like to delve deeper into Bollywood's biggest family.

More significantly, this week also features Homebound, the recent Indian movie to be nominated for an Oscar. Moreover, we've compiled a list of some of this week's top OTT releases that you can watch on well-known services across several OTT platforms.

Top 5 OTT to watch this week online

The Family Man Season 3

• Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Thriller, Action

• Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

The Family Man Season 3, which was created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, will continue Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikant Tiwari, as he investigates a suspected secret Chinese attack on the Northeastern states.

The Family Man Season 3, which was created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, will continue Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikant Tiwari, as he investigates a suspected secret Chinese attack on the Northeastern states.

Using the pandemic as a cover, a new political war will emerge this season. Srikant will unearth some of the most startling discoveries and undiscovered facts as he continues the inquiry.

Dining with the Kapoors

• Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Drama, Reality

• Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Armaan Jain and other significant Kapoors

This Netflix original series, which is directed by Smriti Mudhra, centres on the Kapoor family, who get together at the dinner table to have open discussions. They will talk about how their passion for cuisine is directly linked to the family's heritage.

As the members share poignant memories, the program will also honour Raj Kapoor, the father of their family. Relationships, careers, and shared history will come up in their conversations. Armaan Jain is the creator of this documentary series.

The Bengal Files

• Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Zee 5

• Genre: Periodic Drama, Thriller

• Cast: Darshan Kumar, Anupma Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep

The Bengal Files centres on Shiva Pandit (played by Darshan Kumar), a CBI investigator tasked with looking into a journalist's disappearance. The film deals with a significant event in the history of Bengal and has been at the centre of many controversies.

Tempered evidence adds to the complexity of his suspicions about an MLA. But as the research progresses, he discovers the truth about the Noakhali Killings, the Direct Action Day, and the pre-partition years.

Homebound

• Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, Jhanvi Kapoor, Pankaj Dubey

Homebound, an emotional drama film inspired by the tale of migrant workers, centres on two childhood friends from a marginalised community who want to join the police force to escape poverty.

Homebound, an emotional drama film inspired by the tale of migrant workers, centres on two childhood friends from a marginalised community who want to join the police force to escape poverty.

Only one of them succeeds as they set out to accomplish their objective. They also have to figure out how to get around the COVID lockdown. The video examines the challenges of achieving ambition, inequality, and strained relationships.

Bison

• Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Sports, Action

• Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan

Bison chronicles the inspirational journey of a young, gifted man from a Tamil Nadu village who is a member of a marginalised caste. It was inspired by the life of real-life Manathi Ganesan. However, caste tensions, violence, and family disputes impede his path to becoming a national Kabaddi player.

While his father is furious that he plays Kabaddi, Kandeeban, a PE teacher, evaluates his aptitude and enthusiasm for the game and chooses to continue mentoring him. Bison soon becomes Kittan's emblem as his aggression and suffering are displayed in the Kabaddi Court as he starts to train.