Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Directed by Aditya Dhar, the explosive two-part franchise Dhurandhar is currently the talk of the town. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has not only shattered several box office records but also set new benchmarks that may take time to surpass. The film was released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with major festivals like Eid, Ugadi, Navreh, and Navroz.

The film has earned approximately Rs 1,653.67 crore worldwide, placing it among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026. Its performance has also surpassed the domestic net collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stood at Rs 1,030.42 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 on OTT: When and where to watch 'online'? According to media reports, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, while Part 1 was previously released on Netflix. The film’s strong box office performance has delayed its OTT debut, as it continues to draw audiences in theatres. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office day 20: Ranveer Singh's film eyes Pushpa 2 record Typically, Bollywood films follow an eight-week theatrical window before moving to streaming platforms to ensure box office revenues remain unaffected. In line with this, trade insiders suggest the film could premiere online in the final week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026, although no official announcement has been made so far.

OTT Journey of the spy thriller A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Netflix wanted to buy both instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double what Netflix paid to acquire the first part". The source added, “The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by audience demand, has pushed the players to pay a premium.”