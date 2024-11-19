Diljit Dosanjh replaces alcohol word with 'coke' at concert, company reacts

In India, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is captivating the audience with his thrilling "Dil-Luminati" performances. His shows keep generating news and controversies.

This time, the soft drink company Coca-Cola responded to Dosanjh's replacement of the word "coke" for alcohol lyrics during his Hyderabad concerts after the singer received a notice from the Telangana government on November 15 regarding songs that promoted drugs and alcohol.

In the viral video, Dosanjh changed the lyrics "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel" and "daaru ch lemonade" to "Coke ch lemonade" during his performance in Hyderabad, leaving the audience inconsolable. Coca-Cola also took notice of the video.

"Chautha kaam twade gaane japne!" was the brand's reaction in response to the video. "Our fourth job is to sing your songs," to put it roughly.

Coca-Cola's reaction to songs changed by Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit is seen performing "Pehle Lalkare" in a video from his performance in Hyderabad. The singer replaced Coke for alcohol in this song as well, changing the line "Dooja kamm bottlaan de datt pattne" to "Dooja kamm Coke de datt pattne."

Coca-Cola also reacted to the video, which was posted on the "teamdiljitglobal" Instagram page, even though the audience went crazy during the performance.

The lyrics of the song "Pehle Lalkare" enumerates three goals that Dilijit wants to accomplish. Coca-Cola's official Instagram account in India posted a smiley face and heart emoji in the comments area of the Diljit video, adding a fourth duty to the list: "Chautha kaam twade gaane japne (fourth task is adoring your music)."

Netizens' reaction to Diljit Dosanjh's use of word ‘coke’

In the meantime, many social media users focused on how Coke had profited from the mention as a result of the lyrical changes. One post on X states, "Coke has made incredible impressions with the recent tweak in lyrics by Diljit." Another stated, "This could be one in a lifetime free offer for Coca Cola that gave them much highlight."