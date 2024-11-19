Moon Moon Sen's husband and Raima Sen's father Bharat Dev Varma dies

Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actor Moon Moon Sen, passed away this morning, November 19, at approximately 9 in the morning in his Kolkata home.

Because of his worsening health, a private hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, dispatched an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. But the 83-year-old passed away before the paramedics could get to his house.

About the Bharat Deb Varma

Bharat Dev Varma was a member of the Tripuran royal family. Bharat's mother, Ila Devi, was the older sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur, and a princess of Cooch Behar. Indira, Bharat's grandmother, was the sole child of Vadodara Maharaja Searji Rao Gaikwad III. Actors Raima Sen and Riya Sen are his children from his marriage to Moon Moon Sen.

Who is Moon Moon Sen?

Born on March 28, 1954, Moon Moon Sen is known for her roles in Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi films, and her performances have made her a popular Indian actress.

She went on to star in Bollywood movies. She has made appearances in 40 TV shows and 60 movies. Her performance in the movie Sirivennela earned her the 1987 Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress. Raima and Riya, their two daughters, both pursued acting careers.