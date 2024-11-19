Keerthy Suresh set to marry childhood boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh is getting married in Goa next month, multiple news reports claimed on Monday. The star and her family have not yet responded to the news, but according to sources cited by DT Next, the actress will marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa in December.

A report in the Deccan Chronicle claims that Keerthy and Antony have been in love for 14 years, since high school. As the news spread rapidly, one question that piqued everyone's curiosity is who is Antony?

Who is Antony Thattil, Keerthy Suresh's rumoured boyfriend?

According to reports, Antony Thattil, a businessman from Dubai, runs a series of resorts in his birthplace of Kochi. Additionally, Antony owns a few businesses that are registered in Keerthy's hometown of Chennai. Antony rarely appears in public with Keerthy since he is reportedly a low-key individual who is media-shy.

According to Indiatimes, Keerthy and Antony first connected as teenagers and have been together for 15 years. But throughout the years, they have hardly attended events or posted photos of themselves together on social media. According to reports, Antony and Keerthy started dating in 2008 or 2009, when the actor was in school and Antony was getting ready to start college.

All about Keerthy Suresh's wedding

According to a source cited by Deccan Chronicle, the wedding would be a small, private event that will take place in Goa on December 11 and 12. Most likely, only the bride and groom's family and friends will attend the wedding, except a small number of Keerthy's colleagues in the industry.

Despite being a prominent figure for nearly her whole life, Keerthy has rarely discussed her personal life in public. The actor was questioned about the traits she would want to see in a life partner during an interview with SS Music last year. “It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there's good amount of give and take, I think that's more than enough," she had replied.

More From This Section

More about Keerthy Suresh's film career

At the age of seven, Keerthy Suresh started her career as a child artist. She took a five-year gap to complete her schooling. The actor made a comeback to the movie industry in 2013 when she starred in Geethanjali. She left Malayalam cinema to engage in the Telugu and Tamil film industry.

After winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 Nag Ashwin film Mahanati, Keerthy gained widespread recognition. Since then, she has starred in popular films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Annaatthe, and Sarkar. She is starring in her first Hindi movie this year with Baby John.