Kanguva box office collection day 4: Suriya movie close to Rs 150 crore

The Kanguva movie had a slow start at the box office. The movie has minted nearly Rs 140 crore across the world in four days. The fantasy drama movie is expected to join the Rs 150 crore club soon.

Siva-directed Kanguva garnered mixed reactions from both fans and critics since its release in theatres on November 14, 2024.

Studio Green, one of the producers of Kanguva, has officially announced that the movie grossed Rs 127.64 crore worldwide in three days. The movie is not doing as great as it was expected, but is still performing decently at the box office.

On the fourth day, Kanguva is likely to earn Rs 10.50 crore net in India which is slightly higher than the day 2 and day 3 collections at the domestic box office. The total collection in the domestic market now stands at Rs 53.85 crore net.

Kanguva day-wise box office collection

Day 1: Rs 24 crore

Day 2: Rs 9.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 9.85 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.50 crore

Total: Rs 53.85 crore

Actor Jyothika defends Kanguva

Fans and critics weren't happy with the screenplay and loud music in the movie. However, actor Jyothika was surprised by Kanguva's negative reviews and defended her husband’s movie by sharing an Instagram post on social media. In a long post, she wrote, "Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work and the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of film wherein one experiment largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs (sic)."

Her post also received mixed reactions from fans. Some fans asked the actor to take the feedback as constructive criticism, while some fans supported her for voicing her opinion in favour of the movie.

About Kanguva

Siva directed Kanguva is an action-fantasy movie where the actor Suriya could be seen in double roles; as Kanguva and Francis Theodore. Apart from Kanguva, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra and Karunas in the lead roles.