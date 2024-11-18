Pushpa 2 trailer launched amidst massive fan frenzy in Bihar's Patna

The trailer of the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2 was finally released on Sunday, which broke the internet soon after its trailer launch. The makers of Pushpa 2 organised a grand trailer launch event at Bihar's Patna on November 17, 2024, featuring mega-star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The makers decided to organise a launch event in Patna after the huge success of Pushpa in 2021, with Allu Arjun, leading the role in the movie. This is the first time that such an event has taken place outside the Telugu film industry which is a legit pan-India crowd-puller.

Thousands of people turned up at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, underscoring the popularity of South Indian films.

Pushpa 2 trailer out

The 2-minute and 47-second trailer shows Rashmika portraying the role of Pushparaj's wife Srivalli, while Allu Arjun is returning with his titular role of Pushparaj. The trailer depicts the electrifying chemistry of fans across the world. Fans also showered love on Fahadh Fasil for his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS bringing a commanding and vibrant screen presence to the table.

Allu Arjun dedicated the Pushpa 2 trailer to the fans across the world as a token of gratitude for the immense love the movie has received. Notably, the makers improvised some of the iconic dialogues. The trailer showed that the dialogue like “Pushpa is fire” has been reimagined as “Pushpa is wildfire”.

Before the release of the movie, the makers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) informing that the movie had already sold over 30,700 tickets and had accumulated over $852,000 making it the fastest and highest pre-sale collection ever recorded for an Indian movie before its trailer release.

About Pushpa 2

Sukumar's directorial ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ movie is set to release in theatres on December 5 featuring national award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer offers a glimpse of Sreeleela who performs a dance number in the movie. All Arjun recently won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the Pushpa movie. The movie is made with a budget of Rs 300 crore which is one of the biggest movies of recent times and it has already generated a huge buzz.