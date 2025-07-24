DJ Snake returns to India with a six-city tour; know dates and more

The well-known French EDM artist DJ Snake will make his third appearance in India this year as he embarks on a big six-city Sunburn Arena tour. Redefining global dance music, the Grammy-nominated singer will start the tour in Kolkata on September 26 and end it in Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025.

Indian audiences have developed a close and enduring bond with DJ Snake, whose real name is William Grigahcine. His previous concerts in India have become legendary, with roaring crowds shouting along to every word and dancing with unparalleled passion. He is known for sold-out events and frantic fan energy.

DJ Snake India tour 2025: Important dates and venue • Commencement of tour Day 1- Kolkata on September 26 • Tour Day 2- Hyderabad on September 27 • Tour Day 3- Bengaluru on September 28 • Tour Day 4- Pune on October 3 • Tour Day 5- Mumbai on October 4 Conclusion of tour Day 6- Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025. ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Netizens find Pawan Kalyan's movie mediocre Conclusion of tour Day 6- Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025. How to book DJ Snake India tour 2025? The tour's organisers promise an even larger and more thrilling showcase than before, and tickets will go on sale exclusively on BookMyShow on July 26.

Speaking about his return, DJ Snake stated, “The passion and the love in India — it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; it was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon, India!” About DJ Snake India tour 2025 The announcement is made in advance of his next album, Nomad, which is scheduled for release in September. DJ Snake has solidified his position as one of the most significant figures in contemporary music with a catalogue full of worldwide successes including Turn Down for What, Lean On, Let Me Love You, and Taki Taki. He has become a cultural phenomenon as a result of his collaborations with musicians like Lil Jon, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Major Lazer.