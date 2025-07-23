Home / Entertainment / Saiyaara box office Day 5: Movie races past 132 cr, beats Salman's Sikandar

Saiyaara box office Day 5: Movie races past 132 cr, beats Salman's Sikandar

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' continues to shine at the box office. In just 5 days since its release, the film has earned Rs 132.25 crore, entering the club of top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025

Saiyaara box office collection
Saiyaara box office collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is proving unstoppable at the box office. Released on July 18, the film has turned into a cultural phenomenon, smashing records and catapulting its lead debutants—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—into overnight stardom. The romantic drama has now crossed the Rs 132 crore mark in just five days, outpacing the lifetime domestic earnings of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. 
 
The film’s box office trajectory has stunned trade experts. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara is holding steady even on weekdays—a feat few films can claim. On Tuesday (Day 5), it clocked Rs 25 crore, outdoing its Monday earnings and even surpassing its opening day collection. 

Saiyaara box Daywise office collection

Saiyaara box office collection day 1- Rs 21.5 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 2- Rs 26 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 3- Rs 35.75 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 4- Rs 22.5 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 5- Rs 25 crore 
 
Total 'Saiyaara' box office collection- Rs 132.25 crore.

Saiyaara box office collection ‘occupancy’ update 

Given that it is a weekday and the collections are even higher than on the first day of release, this is an incredible accomplishment. On Tuesday, Saiyaara's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 46.39%. The film has already overtaken the India lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar—and it’s done so in just five days since its release.
 
Saiyaara, the musical directed by Mohit Suri, is still making box office history and shows no signs of slowing down. It is among the top five highest-grossing pictures of the year since Tuesday's earnings are higher than Monday's.  

About Saiyaara cast and plot 

The film, which was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, poignantly addresses love, loss, and heartbreak. Aneet Padda plays Vaani Batra, a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's illness, while rookie Ahaan Pandey plays Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician.   
 
Fans have praised the movie's songs, especially the title track, which was sung by Faheem Abdullah. After the premiere of the movie, the title track, Saiyaara, even made it into the Spotify Global Top 50 charts.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saiyaara strikes a chord with GenZ, likely to gross ₹200-300 crore

Ted Lasso Season 4 first look out, find out who's in and out? Details here

Movie magic returns: 'Chhaava' boosts box office mopup 14% in 2025

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe to reopen post-shooting incident in Canada

New releases on OTT: When, where to watch new films, series this weekend

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeIndian film industry

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story