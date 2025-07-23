Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu to post 2025's 2nd-biggest opening?

After two years, Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the big screen. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, his highly anticipated period actioner, has been eagerly anticipated by fans. The movie has created a lot of buzz before its debut, and early estimates indicate it will have a strong start at the box office. Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is scheduled for release on July 24.

Early estimates suggest the movie could open as Tollywood’s second-highest grosser of 2025, behind only Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 1

The teaser for the movie has already had a significant impact on social media, and fans' excitement is evident. However, according to Koimoi, the movie will still fall well short of Vakeel Saab, which brought in Rs 40.1 crores on opening day. Despite its massive budget reportedly exceeding ₹300 crore, early projections suggest a relatively underwhelming day 1 collection at the Indian box office, raising concerns about the film’s initial reception.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara box office Day 5: Movie races past 132 cr, beats Salman's Sikandar According to estimates, Hari Hara Veera Mallu would have the second-largest opening for Tollywood in 2025. Except Ram Charan's Game Changer, which opened at a whopping 54 crore, this movie is likely going to surpass every Telugu film released this year. The Pawan Kalyan film is anticipated to surpass the first-day earnings of Kuberaa (14.75 crores), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (23 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (25.35 crores), and HIT: The Third Case (21 crores). About Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast and plot The upcoming Telugu-language period action-adventure movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Part 1 – Sword vs. Spirit is set in the Mughal Empire of the 17th century. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, while the screenplay was written by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra.

The story revolves around Pawan Kalyan's character, renowned criminal Veera Mallu. Important parts are also played by Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Satyaraj. Primary photography for the movie, mostly in Hyderabad, started in September 2020 after the announcement was made in the January of the same year. In May 2025, the filming came to an end after multiple delays. The renowned M.M. Keeravani wrote the soundtrack. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR's 'War 2' trailer date announced After years of production, the movie recently obtained a UA certificate after passing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process. It takes two hours and forty-two minutes to complete. No significant changes or cuts have been requested by the board.