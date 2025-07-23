Netflix drops spine-chilling teaser for All of Us Are Dead Season 2

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: The undead chaos of All of Us Are Dead is officially returning — and Netflix made sure the announcement was anything but ordinary. In a clever twist, the streamer dropped a thrilling video on July 23 from the show's script reading session, giving fans a glimpse of the returning cast, fresh faces, and one unexpected guest… a zombie crashing the room!

The hit Korean apocalyptic thriller, which became a global sensation after its 2022 debut, is now in production for its much-anticipated second season. And judging by the creative teaser, the next chapter promises more blood, suspense, and surprises than ever before.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Netflix teaser out When the first season of "All of Us Are Dead" premiered in 2022, it achieved a record-breaking 560 million hours of viewing in just 28 days. This series, which was set at a high school, followed kids as they battled a deadly infection that turns people into zombies. In the sequel, the plot is now taking a different turn. Seoul University is the target of the virus this time. The heroine "Nam On-jo," who made it through Hyosan High School and is currently enrolled in college, will once more be faced with a life-or-death situation in the first season. However, she does not have any recognisable faces or old friends with her this time.

All of Us Are Dead 2 Cast and Crew Older characters including Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Park Ji-hoo (Nam On-jo) will return in season 2. Newcomers Yoon Ga-ee and Lee Min-jae will also be present, along with Kim Si-wool and Ro Jae-won of "Squid Game." The virus will infect a new location and new people in All Us Are Dead 2, and this fresh challenge will once more transport viewers to an exciting and entertaining world. They welcome Han Du-Seok (Roh Jae-Won) to the National Intelligence Service as a team leader. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will be directed by Lee JQ (Daily Dose of Sunshine) and Kim Nam-Su. The script is being rewritten by Chun Sung-Il (King the Land).