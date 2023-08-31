Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

The Ayushmann Khurrana film, Dream Girl 2, had an incredible beginning at the box office on Friday and kept the audience thronging to theatres through the weekdays. The film was released on August 25, 2023.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film featuring Ayushmann as a call center boy who can talk like a lady. He plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2, pretending to be a woman for money.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan helped the movie inch closer to 60 crore on its 6th day of release on which it is likely to collect about Rs 6.50 crore, according to industry sources.

Dream Girl 2 has another week to strike a hit at the theatres before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan takes over the silver screen on September 7.

Dream Girl 2 on clash with Gadar 2

Ayushmann told ANI in his conversation about his film in the first week,"In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2".

Ayushmann on playing ‘Pooja’ in Dream Girl

Ayushmann on playing ‘Pooja’ stated, “If the story is good and impactful, then not only girl but you will be ready to become a dinosaur. Actors want to undertake tough and challenging work. Previously, actors like Kamal Haasan sir, Govinda sir, and Aamir Khan Sir have also played female characters, but for this role, I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini. Because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do justice if I kept male actors in mind.”

Dream Girl 2 also features Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. Ayushmann has also mentioned Annu Kapoor has consistently proved "lucky" for him as he had done other accomplished projects with him like Vicky Donor and Dream Girl.

Dream Girl 2: Box office collection (overview)

Day 1- Friday: Rs 10.69 crore

Day 2- Saturday: Rs 14.02 crore

Day 3- Sunday: Rs 16 crore

Day 4- Monday: Rs 5.42 crore

Day 5- Tuesday: Rs 5.87 Crore

Day 6- Wednesday: Rs 7.50 Crore

Day 7- Thursday: Rs 6.50 Crore (may earn).