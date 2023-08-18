Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Deol's movie enters its second weekend

Gadar 2 is creating new records every day, and it has already broken several records. The second weekend could help the movie to create new milestones. It wouldn't be a surprise to Sunny Deol's fans if the movie crosses Rs 350 crore in the next two days.

After completing seven days after its release, the movie has collected Rs 284.63 crore nett in India. Although Gadar 2 marked its lowest day on Thursday and managed to earn only Rs 23.28 crore.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 The movie may also have a tough day at the box office as Industry tracker Sacnilk predicts that the movie may earn only Rs 17 crore on Friday (expected). Still, the movie will cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India in just eight days of its release.

This is Sunny Deol's only movie that was first added to the Rs 100 crore club, then the Rs 200 crore club and now in the Rs 300 crore club. Gadar 2 is the biggest opener movie for the actor and the second-highest opener movie for this year after Pathaan.

After its massive first weekend, the movie is ready to welcome its second weekend and it is expected that the movie might earn close to Rs 60 -70 crore in its second Saturday and Sunday combined. Consequently, this will bring the movie closer to the rs 400 crore nett in India before the end of its second week.

Gadar 2 Day-wise collection Here's the day-wise collection of Gadar 2 according to the sacnilk:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 40.1 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 43.08 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 51.7 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 38.7 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 55.4 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 32.37 crore

Day 7(Thursday): Rs 23.28 crore

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 17 crore (expected)

Total: Rs 301.63 crore