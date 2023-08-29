Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

Jailer movie trailer launch date According to an Indian Express report, the trailer of the Jawan movie will be released six days before the release of the movie, i.e., August 31.
Jawan movie advance booking
What is the cast of Jawan? Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie will also feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi, Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and many other supporting casts.
About Jawan movie The movie is a commercial entertainer featuring SRK in a double role, one as an intelligent officer and the other as a thief. The shooting of the movie was done in different Indian states such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. The songs of the movie were composed by Anirudh Ravichander marking his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.
