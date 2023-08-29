Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback with Jawan after his blockbuster movie Pathaan, which was released early this year. The King Khan's much-anticipated movie, Jawan, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. However, the trailer of the movie has not been released yet, and it is expected that the trailer will be released in a few days.

This is the first collaboration between director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan . Atlee has directed some Tamil hits like Mersal, Vijay like Theri, and Bigil. In Jawan, SRK will be seen in the double role of a father and son.

Jailer movie trailer launch date According to an Indian Express report, the trailer of the Jawan movie will be released six days before the release of the movie, i.e., August 31.

The Jawan team has earlier released some songs from the movie, like the first song of the movie "Zinda Banda," then a romantic song "Chaleya" and the third song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya." Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of Jawan music.

Jawan movie advance booking





Also Read: Top 5 upcoming movies, web series in September 2023 you can't miss Jawan movie is breaking records in advance booking. The movie has crossed Rs 2 crore through advance booking in the United States as it sold around 13,750 tickets in across 450 locations.

In India, only a few Mumbai centres have opened for advance booking, and it took less than 15 minutes to sell out the tickets even though the ticket prices were as high as Rs 1100 in Thane which the audience had bought in no time.

What is the cast of Jawan? Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie will also feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi, Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and many other supporting casts.