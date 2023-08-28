September 2023 is going to be a full entertainment month for all the movie aficionados, as there are some binge-worthy movies and web-series in the queue to hit theatres and OTT platforms.

There are several exciting action, thriller, romantic, drama and comedy movies with new concepts and eye-catching stories that will be released in the next month.

5 movies and web series you can't miss

Here are the five movies and web series, which are too good to miss in September 2023:

The Wheel of Time

After a successful Season 1, The Wheel of Time is again ready to entertain viewers with Season 2. Just like season 1, the series will have eight episodes again. Rosamund Pike, the lead actor in the series is back as Moiraine Damodred, who did a magical performance in the first part. When the first season ends, Rand wins the battle against the Dark ones with Moiraine's help, but he urges Moiraine to tell his friends that he is no more due to his worries that he has one power and starts his journey alone.

Release date: September 1, 2023

Jawan movie

Shah Rukh Khan is ready with another highly anticipated movie for this year after the huge success of his last movie Pathaan. SRK fans have so much expectation from his upcoming movie. Jawan has been in the limelight for advance bookings as the movie has crossed 2 cr advance booking in the USA and has sold around 13,750 advance tickets, according to Hindustan Times.

Release Date: September 7, 2023

Sex Education Season 4

The fourth and final season of Sex Education is set to release on Netflix in September 2023. The series debuted in 2019 and since then the series has been nominated and won multiple awards, which also includes the Best Comedy Series award for its third season last year. The third season was viewed by more than 65 million times in just the first three months of the streaming platform.

Release date: September 21, 2023

Salaar movie

Prabhaas, the mass hero, is again set to fire on the big screen with his other much-awaited movie, Salaar. The Salaar movie is outcompeting SRK's Jawan in terms of advance bookings. The movie has reportedly earned Rs 2..5 crore through advance bookings only in the US. The movie claims to deliver never-seen-before grandeur as the makers of the movie have constructed 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Release date: September 28, 2023

The vaccine War

After the success of The Kerala Story, director Vivek Agnihotri is back again with another movie 'The Vaccine War' which is based on India's battle against Covid-19. The movie features Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in notable roles. The movie honours healthcare professionals and scientist's commitment to serving the nation in the most critical period.

Release date: September 29, 2023

Other movies/shows releasing in September 2023 01 Sept 23: The Wheel of Time Season 2 (English) (Prime Video)

01 Sept 23 : The Freelancer (Hotstar)

01 Sept 23: Disenchantment Part 5 (Netflix)

01 Sept 23: Friday Night Plan Movie (Netflix)

01 Sept 23: Happy Ending Movie (English) (Netflix)

01 Sept 23: Equalizer 3 (Theatre)

02 Sept 23 : Scam 2003 (Sonyliv)

06 Sept 23: The Little Mermaid (Hotstar)

06 Sept 23: I am Groot Season 2 (Hotstar)

07 Sept 23: Top Boy Season 3 (Netflix)

07 Sept 23: Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 (Netflix)

07 Sept 23: Jawan (Theatre)

08 Sept 23: Burning Body (Netflix)

08 Sept 23: The Nun II (Theatres)

13 Sept 23: Welcome to Wrexham (English) (Hotstar)

13 Sept 23: Freestyle Movie (English) (Netflix)

14 Sept 23: Once Upon a Crime (English) (Netflix)

14 Sept 23: Thursday's Widows (English) (Netflix)

14 Sept 23: Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction Movie (English) (Netflix)

15 Sept 23: Love at First Sight Movie (Netflix)

15 Sept 23: Miseducation (Netflix)

15 Sept 23: El Conde Movie (English) (Netflix)

15 Sept 23: SRI Movie (Netflix)

21 Sept 23: Sex Education Season 4 (Netflix)

22 Sept 23: The Great Indian Family (Theatre)

22 Sept 23: Sukhee (Theatre)

28 Sept 23: Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

28 Sept 23: Salaar Movie (Theatres)

28 Sept 23: The Vaccine War (Theatres)

29 Sept 23: GenV (Prime Video)