Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Gadar 2 Box office collection day 13 Gadar 2 is still earning massive sums every day despite competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer. According to industry tracker sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned Rs 12.10 crore on its 12th day, which marks the lowest collection of the movie on any day.
‘GADAR 2’ TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’…#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India.#Gadar2 benchmarks…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2023
Sunny Deol thanks fans as his movie crosses Rs 400 crore The actor shared a video on Instagram thanking his fans, who showered immense love to his movie. In the video, Sunny could be seen sitting inside the plane, and expressing he never expected such massive success for his film.
