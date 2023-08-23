Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore

Gadar 2 crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office after just 12 days of its release. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no signs of stopping having broken plenty of records and is still dominating the box office.

The movie has received immense love from the audience and has been declared a blockbuster venture. Despite releasing along with OMG 2 and Jailer, Gadar 2 managed to outperform these two top-rated movies and emerged as Sunny Deol's highest-grossing movie in history.

Gadar 2 Box office collection day 13 Gadar 2 is still earning massive sums every day despite competing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer. According to industry tracker sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned Rs 12.10 crore on its 12th day, which marks the lowest collection of the movie on any day.

The Gadar 2 box office collection day 13 is expected to remain around Rs 10 crore, as reported by sacnilk, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 410.7 crore nett in India.

Taran Adarsh in one of his posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote that the movie has crossed Rs 400 crore. He also mentions that he is confident that the movie will earn Rs 500 crore and challenge Bahubali 2 Hindi and Pathan collection.

‘GADAR 2’ TO CHALLENGE ‘BAAHUBALI 2’, ‘PATHAAN’…#Gadar2 continues to surprise and shock the naysayers… Has crossed ₹ 400 cr and I am confident, it will cross ₹ 500 cr as well and challenge #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Pathaan, both in #India.#Gadar2 benchmarks…

Sunny Deol thanks fans as his movie crosses Rs 400 crore The actor shared a video on Instagram thanking his fans, who showered immense love to his movie. In the video, Sunny could be seen sitting inside the plane, and expressing he never expected such massive success for his film.

The actor said, "Hello everyone, first and foremost aap sabka bahut bahut dhanyavad. Aap logo ko Gadar 2 pasand aayi.. maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Hum log 400 cross kar chuke hai, aage jayenge but yeh sab aap hi ke wajah se hua hai kyunki aap logon ko film pasand aayi, aapko Tara Singh pasand aaya, Sakina pasand aayi…pura parivar aaya, isiliye thank you thank you thank you."

"Hello everyone, first and foremost thank you very much. I never expected this. We have crossed 400 crore, we will go further but all this has happened because of you because you guys liked the film, Tara Singh, Sakina and the entire family, that's why thank you thank you thank you," translating in English.

