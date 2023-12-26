Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited movie, Dunki , has been released in theatres and since then, it has been doing spectacular business at the box office. This is SRK's third movie this year after Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki collected Rs 29.2 crore on its opening day, which is lower than his previous movies Pathaan (55 crore) and Dunki (65 crore).

However, Dunki didn't perform like SRK’s previous movies. But the movie is still performing well, getting good reviews from the audience. Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

Dunki box office collection Day 6

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint around 20-22 crore on Tuesday. The net collection of Dunki in India stands at Rs 128.13 crore and the total worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

The movie collected Rs 22.5 crore (rough data) on Monday, the net collection declined by 26.71 per cent as compared to Sunday. On Sunday, the movie collected Rs 30.7 crore on Day 4, 25.61 crore on Day 3 and 20.12 crore on Day 1.

The key reason behind the drop in the movie collection is Prabhas starrer Salaar movie which was released a day after Dunki. Salaar is giving tough competition to SRK's movie.

The Raj Kumar Hirani directorial collected Rs 206 crore till Day 4 which also includes Rs 79 crore overseas. The numbers shared by Red Chillies Entertainment are quite different, as per Gauri Khan's Bollywood production company, the movie has collected Rs 211.13 crore worldwide after four days.

Dunki is expected to collect Rs 250 crore after five days and soon this will enter the club of top-grossers in 2023. If the movie manages to breach the Rs 250 crore mark, this will beat OMG 2 (Rs 221.75), Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (Rs 223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Then the movie will remain behind The Kerala Story which collected Rs 302 crore.