Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas to outcompete SRK's Dunki

Salaar movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office on its opening day. The movie is expected to mint over 95 crore on day 1, here is all you need to know

Salaar Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Prabhas-starrer Salaar movie released in theatres across the world on Friday. This is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It is expected that the movie might shatter many box office records and create a historic opening at the box office. 

Prashanth Neel Directorial Salaar has generated immense excitement among the audience, and the movie is receiving a thunderous response from the fans. 

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint Rs 95 crore across the country in all languages. Prabash's movie is expected to outcompete Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which collected Rs 30 crore on its opening day.


The first part of the two-part series, Salaar, which is written and directed by Prashanth Neel released worldwide on December 22, 2023.

The Salaar makers revealed that the movie has sold around 30.25 lakh tickets in India as part of bookings, excluding national chains such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. The movie will be released mainly in Telugu language, and dubbed in other languages like Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection Day 2: SRK has its lowest opening in 2023

The craze of Salaar is everywhere, especially in the Telugu state, where the movie has sold 13.25 lakh tickets in Andhra Pradesh and over six lakh tickets in Telangana.

Fans Reaction
Fans shared their reaction after watching Salaar.

One of the X users wrote, “This moment in Salaar. The Vintage Moment of Prabhas and theatre experience just peaked."

Another wrote, "No regrets watching SALAAR on day one! Prabhas' performance is legendary, and the movie's impact is bound to resonate for a long time."

One more Prabhas fan wrote, "It’s a BLOCKBUSTER."

"Goosebumps words for every #Prabhas fan!! Perfect analysis about his acting & action!! #Salaar," another X user wrote.

About Salaar
Salaar is an action drama movie written and directed by Prashanth Neel featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.


The key plot of the movie is inspired by Neel's debut movie Ugramm. The movie has been postponed several times and it was finally released today. The sequel of the movie Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is also under development.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

