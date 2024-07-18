Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete nomination list; know when, where to watch

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Emmy Awards: Creative Arts Ceremonies
Emmy Awards 2024
Best drama series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Best comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best limited or anthology series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead actor in a drama series
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sophia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Television Movie
- Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Talk series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety special (live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
- The Oscars
- The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (pre-recorded)
- Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Directing for a drama series
- Stephen Daldry – The Crown
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun
- Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a comedy series
- Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Ramy Youssef – The Bear
- Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Directing for a limited or anthology series
- Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
- Millicent Shelton: Lessons in Chemistry
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley
- Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a drama series
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Sho?"gun
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Sho?"gun
- Will Smith – Slow Horses
Writing for a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a limited or anthology series
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley
- Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a variety series
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding reality competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice