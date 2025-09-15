Home / Entertainment / Emmys 2025: The Studio leads with 13 wins, Adolescence makes history with 6

Emmys 2025: The Studio leads with 13 wins, Adolescence makes history with 6

Emmy Awards 2025: In Downtown Los Angeles, California, the Peacock Theatre hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. With 13 trophies, The Studio leads, while Adolescence took home six trophies

77th Annual Emmy Awards 2025
77th Annual Emmy Awards 2025 List
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: The remarkable psychological crime drama series 'Adolescence' won six prizes overall, dominating major categories at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. At the age of 15, Owen Cooper, who starred in the show, became the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Supporting Actor award in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film. 
 
The Studio grabbed the title of Outstanding Comedy Series, while The Pitt was voted Outstanding Drama Series. During the ceremony, Seth Rogen, co-creator of the Studio, won four Emmys for writing, directing, and acting.

When and where to watch the Emmy Awards 2025?

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) hosted the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California. 
 
Nate Bargatze, a stand-up comedian, hosted the ceremony, which got underway at 5:30 am IST on Monday. Jio Hotstar is a good option for those who want to watch Emmy Awards 2025 in India.

Emmy Awards 2025: Insights

With a total of 27 nominations, Severance was in the lead this time. The Penguin, with 24 nominations, came next. But the main ceremony was dominated by Adolescence and The Studio. 
 
Adolescence took home the top awards for Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film, and Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Film. 
In contrast, the Studio took home the awards for Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Comedy Series Directing, and Comedy Series Writing. Severance and Hacks each took home two awards, while The Pitt took home three. 

77th Annual Emmy Awards 2025: Awards and Nominations

On September 14, 2025, the 77th Annual Emmy Awards were presented in honour of television shows that aired from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Severance, a sci-fi series on Apple TV+, received the most nominations (27), followed by The Studio on Apple TV+ (23) and The Penguin on HBO (24). The 2025 Emmy Award winners and top nominees are shown below, Check List of Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners:
 
Major winners and nominees
 
Outstanding Drama Series
 
The Pitt (HBO Max) – Winner
Andor (Disney+)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Paradise (Hulu)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+).
 
Outstanding Comedy Series
 
The Studio (Apple TV+) – Winner
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX).
 
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
 
Adolescence (Netflix) – Winner
Dying for Sex (FX)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO Max).
 

